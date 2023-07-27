Build the perfect database with Relationships.

Create links between tasks, documents, and dependencies to access everything you need in one place.
Build the perfect database with Relationships.

Link your related tasks and ideas together.
Relationships

Link your related tasks and ideas together.

Connect any number of tasks together to quickly access related work items. Link customers to orders, clients to deals, or users to bug reports — the possibilities are endless.
Set dependencies to know what comes next.
Dependencies

Set dependencies to know what comes next.

Add "blocking" or "waiting on" dependencies between tasks to set a clear order of operations so your team always knows what to work on first.

Jump between related tasks,
docs, and external tools.

Doc
Relationships
Integration Relationships
Backlinks
Customize your Relationships
and view them in one place.

Build Lists of tasks from anywhere in ClickUp and link them together to create an advanced database for your work.
View the number and categories of Relationships for each task condensed into a simple table to quickly jump to related tasks, documents, integrations, and more.
