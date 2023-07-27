How Wake Forest University improved reporting and alignment with ClickUp Dashboards

Before ClickUp, ADS (Alumni and Donor Services) and the other departments within University Advancement were scattered across different platforms. Each team had different workflow styles and preferences, forcing them to implement multiple work tools, which led to additional issues, such as work efficiencies and inaccurate data reports.

03 Outcome

With ClickUp Dashboards, Morey and the ADS department at Wake Forest University have gone from silos to working together as a cohesive team. This level of transparency, visibility, and real-time data reports was exactly what they needed to stay aligned and work towards the same goals.