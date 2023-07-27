How Wake Forest University improved reporting and alignment with ClickUp Dashboards

Alumni and Donor Services (ADS) leadership needed a flexible work management solution with real-time data reporting and customizable capabilities to unify teams.
Industry: Higher Education
Employees: 6,000+
Use Cases: Data Reporting
& Team Collaboration
01Challenge
Before ClickUp, ADS (Alumni and Donor Services) and the other departments within University Advancement were scattered across different platforms. Each team had different workflow styles and preferences, forcing them to implement multiple work tools, which led to additional issues, such as work efficiencies and inaccurate data reports.
02Solution
  • Optimize reporting & reduce update meetings
  • Improve cross-departmental alignment
  • Consolidate tools
03Outcome
With ClickUp Dashboards, Morey and the ADS department at Wake Forest University have gone from silos to working together as a cohesive team. This level of transparency, visibility, and real-time data reports was exactly what they needed to stay aligned and work towards the same goals.
Their story
Morey Graham
Morey Graham,
Director, Alumni & Donor Services Project
“We can now collaborate within one system and have visibility into critical data. This allows our various teams to report progress, identify workload and capacity issues, and plan in a more accurate way."
