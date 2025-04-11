Church Media Squad's business model is built around speed, scale, and service. Every client is paired with a creative team to collaborate in real-time on design, video, social media, web and branding requests. With only a finite number of designers, it’s critical the team has full visibility into workloads, turnaround times, and capacity across the board.

As Church Media Squad's business started to boom and projects grew into the thousands, it became mission-critical to have better visibility into workloads, turnaround times, and capacity across the board.

They initially used Asana to manage tasks but quickly outgrew it as they scaled past a dozen team members. It couldn’t offer the flexibility they needed to handle complex workflows, real-time collaboration with thousands of client stakeholders, or the operational nuance of assigning the right creative to the right task at the right time.

They needed a platform that could scale with them—and that’s where ClickUp came in.