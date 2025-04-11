Customer Story

Church Media Squad delivered 45,000+ projects with ClickUp

sub

500% company growth

since moving to ClickUp.

45,000+ projects managed

per year through structured customer experience management.

6+ years using ClickUp

navigating change and scaling their workflows over time.

Company Overview
Church Media Squad is a subscription-based creative agency that delivers unlimited design, video, branding, social media and web services to Christian churches across the U.S. With a fully remote team of 70+, they provide everything from social media assets to full branding packages.

Story Snapshot
Church Media Squad, a fully remote creative agency who has served 2,000+ churches, turned to ClickUp to scale from 12 to 70+ team members while managing 160,000+ projects. Their subscription-based model relies on real-time collaboration between clients and designers, making visibility and scheduling mission-critical. Using ClickUp’s API, they built custom tools to automate assignments, manage creative queues, and give clients a seamless way to submit and track work—all in one place.

  • Industry: Creative Services
  • Employees: >70
  • Use Case: Company-Wide
CMSquad

The Challenge

Outgrowing Asana: when success becomes a challenge


Church Media Squad's business model is built around speed, scale, and service. Every client is paired with a creative team to collaborate in real-time on design, video, social media, web and branding requests. With only a finite number of designers, it’s critical the team has full visibility into workloads, turnaround times, and capacity across the board.

As Church Media Squad's business started to boom and projects grew into the thousands, it became mission-critical to have better visibility into workloads, turnaround times, and capacity across the board.

They initially used Asana to manage tasks but quickly outgrew it as they scaled past a dozen team members. It couldn’t offer the flexibility they needed to handle complex workflows, real-time collaboration with thousands of client stakeholders, or the operational nuance of assigning the right creative to the right task at the right time.

They needed a platform that could scale with them—and that’s where ClickUp came in.

josh

Josh SorensonVP of Systems

“We were starting to feel the limitations with Asana… we needed something more flexible—something we could grow with. That’s what ClickUp gave us.”

CMS Logo

The Solution

Church Media Squad scaled their client machine in ClickUp

Church Media Squad adopted ClickUp six years ago and has evolved their use of the platform as the business grew. What started with basic task management transformed into a sophisticated system for delivering creative services at scale—one that blends traditional project management with deeply customized workflows powered by ClickUp's API.

As they surpassed 450 active clients and 45,000 projects per year, the team needed new ways to streamline collaboration and improve the client experience. They began developing a fully custom onboarding and project flow within ClickUp.

Every client now receives a dedicated Folder and List with customized views to track and submit work. Clients can collaborate directly with designers, monitor queue positions, and adjust their priorities in real time in the format that best suits them—all within ClickUp.

This was further enhanced with custom builds using the ClickUp API and Supabase. Connecting to Supabase's real-time data platform enables Church Media Squad to sync project activity, manage workload allocation, and run scheduling algorithms that match incoming work with the right designer

They even built a new version of their project request system that uses ClickUp OAuth for user authentication—eliminating extra steps and creating a seamless experience for clients.

The Impact

Explosive growth supported by a platform that grows alongside them


Since adopting ClickUp, Church Media Squad has scaled from a 12-person team to over 70 employees while managing more than 160,000 projects—demonstrating the platform's ability to support growth at scale.

Their clients benefit from full transparency, with the ability to self-manage projects, submit requests, and track updates directly within ClickUp. And the teams benefit by having more sustainable workloads, streamlined processes and enhanced efficiency overall.

Church Media Squad is proof that with the right system in place, creative agencies can scale rapidly, serve thousands of clients, and deliver high-quality work consistently. By building their client experience on top of ClickUp, they’ve unlocked a level of operational excellence and customization that’s rare in the agency world.

josh

Josh SorensonVP of Systems

“ClickUp isn’t just our internal tool—it’s our client platform. We’ve built custom systems, embedded tools, and even connected it to our own apps. It’s helping us scale.”

CMS Logo

Curious to explore more?

Happy people consultation

Want results like this?

Book a 1:1 session to see how ClickUp can solve your biggest workflow challenges.

Hear from Customers

Check out more stories.

Over 3M teams rely on ClickUp to boost their productivity–see why with more stories linked below.

Join the ClickUp Showcase

Join a group demo

See the platform and ask questions live – a stress free way to see the art of the possible in ClickUp.

ClickUp 3.0

The everything app, for work.

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime