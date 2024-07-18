The Challenge
Centralizing data management for improved efficiency
The Data Platform team at Shipt manages all data queries and requests throughout the organization, a critical function given their central role in supporting data-driven decisions. Kelly Smunk, Director of the Data Platform team said they were facing highly disruptive challenges, largely due to the overwhelming volume of complex data requests they received.
As a central hub with a vast array of stakeholders, the team found it increasingly difficult to manage inbound requests efficiently; vital information was often lost, and prioritizing projects became a cumbersome task. Realizing a change was needed to improve their operational effectiveness, they decided to evaluate solutions to help streamline their intake processes and simplify project prioritization.
Kelly SmunkDirector of Data Platform
“Before ClickUp, our project tracking was scattered across various platforms. ClickUp centralized our processes, saving us invaluable time and significantly reducing miscommunication.”