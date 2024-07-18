Customer Story

Company Overview
Shipt, Inc. is an American delivery service owned by Target Corporation. It is based in Birmingham, Alabama and operates in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, providing delivery services from various retailers for groceries, essentials, and more. Shipt’s mission is to continuously improve the delivery experience and streamline internal operations for maximum efficiency.

Story Snapshot
Burdened by inefficient processes and too many tools, Shipt needed to solve a quickly snowballing problem. For the Data Platform team, ensuring they had one tool to connect teams in different departments and collaborate on work was essential. The shift to ClickUp significantly improved reporting and internal alignment on projects.

  • Industry: Delivery Services
  • Employees: 10,000+
  • Use Case: Project Management
The Challenge

Centralizing data management for improved efficiency


The Data Platform team at Shipt manages all data queries and requests throughout the organization, a critical function given their central role in supporting data-driven decisions. Kelly Smunk, Director of the Data Platform team said they were facing highly disruptive challenges, largely due to the overwhelming volume of complex data requests they received.

As a central hub with a vast array of stakeholders, the team found it increasingly difficult to manage inbound requests efficiently; vital information was often lost, and prioritizing projects became a cumbersome task. Realizing a change was needed to improve their operational effectiveness, they decided to evaluate solutions to help streamline their intake processes and simplify project prioritization.

The Solution

Shipt delivers data projects faster with ClickUp


Shipt consolidated all data-related requests, information, and projects with ClickUp. Its robust task management capabilities made it easy for the team to organize and prioritize inbound requests and projects, which has led to a more structured approach with fewer errors and better tracking.

Adopting ClickUp’s centralized system allowed us to eliminate redundant tools and unify our operations under one roof, which was critical for our rapid scaling needs,” explains Kelly Smunk.

Using ClickUp Forms as our intake process has significantly optimized our workflow. This shift improved our operations by standardizing how requests come in. It also enhanced the team’s job satisfaction because we had clearer priorities and we could better manage workloads.

Enhanced real-time reporting drives strategic decisions

With ClickUp’s advanced Dashboards and reporting tools, Shipt now accesses real-time data on project delivery, executive feedback, and team productivity. This visibility has empowered management to make informed decisions swiftly, ensuring that resources are allocated effectively to meet demands.

"The ability to monitor our operations so closely and with such clarity has transformed how we manage our strategy—we can better support our requests with data and ensure decisions we make are prioritized properly," says Kelly Smunk.

Automated workflows reduce manual efforts

ClickUp’s Automations have streamlined repetitive data processing tasks, like higher level roadmaps and moving tasks to other backlogs based on selections from a form. This allows the team to focus more on analysis and less on manual input. Automations ensure accuracy and timeliness in data updates and reporting.

Automation has been a vital part of ensuring that we stay ahead of our schedule without overwhelming our team,” Kelly Smunk comments. “It’s allowed us to focus more on growth and less on micromanagement.

The Impact

Boosting efficiency with Shipt never ends

By integrating ClickUp into their data management workflows, Shipt’s data platform team not only improved efficiency but also enhanced employee satisfaction and expedited executive decision-making.

ClickUp has been instrumental in transforming our data management processes. We’re now more agile, more accurate, and significantly more effective in our operations,” concludes Kelly.

With ClickUp, Shipt’s Data Platform team is better equipped than ever to deliver excellence and adapt to the dynamic needs of the delivery service industry.

