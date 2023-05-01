The challenge

As an outsourcing company, Pontica Solutions has partnerships with third parties and manage operations that are traditionally executed by in-house staff, such as sales, customer service, IT, recruitment, and more. The company provides support to clients in more than 20 languages for over 50 different job profiles, building teams that serve its customers’ needs and goals.

“We take care of clients’ day-to-day processes, making sure we position ourselves and expand strategically according to that company’s objectives,” says Dayana Mileva, Account Director at Pontica Solutions. “Many of our clients are startups, unicorns, and Fortune 500 companies which involve dynamic processes. We need to be able to react quickly and change with our customers.”

Since Pontica Solutions landed its first client in 2017, the company has been on an upward trajectory and now has 900 employees serving customers around the globe. However, keeping pace with a fast-growing, innovative client base while maintaining a lean business—a necessity in a turbulent economy—became a challenge in 2021.

As Pontica Solutions grew by 100% year over year, administrative tasks and new processes ate up valuable time that would have been better spent on creative and strategic tasks. It became critical for information to reach more people within the company faster, and for processes to scale in line with growth. However, Pontica Solutions lacked a project management platform that could support these requirements.

Dayana tested numerous project management tools over the course of a month. She spent a week with each, and when she found ClickUp, she was delighted. “So many ideas came to mind as I explored the functionality. I realized we definitely needed ClickUp—it was a no-brainer,” Dayana says. “Pontica’s CEO is very open minded when it comes to trying new platforms for optimization, and when he gave the go-ahead, I onboarded our largest team to try ClickUp.”