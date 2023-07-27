How Vida Health Boosts Marketing Productivity by 50% with ClickUp

Vida Health needed a single platform to replace disparate tools and increase efficiency across its marketing team.
Industry: Telehealth
Employees: 500+
Use Cases: Project management, marketing,
collaboration
Thank You!
Your download should begin automatically. If you don't see it, click this link to try again!
01Challenge
Vida Health is a virtual healthcare company that provides expert, personalized, on-demand health coaching and programs through a network of experienced healthcare providers.

When the company began ramping up its B2B and B2C marketing efforts, it quickly became clear that its existing productivity tools could no longer support the marketing team. Work was further complicated because there was no standard project management process or tool in place.
02Solution
  • Establish a central hub for all company projects
  • Create transparency and optimize team processes
  • Automate busywork to save time
03Outcome
With ClickUp, the team has seen a 50% boost in marketing operations productivity, saved 1 hour a week searching for documents, and reclaimed 8+ hours meetings per week across all event stakeholders.
Their story

Results with ClickUp

50% increase in marketing operations productivity
8 hours reclaimed in meetings per week across all event stakeholders
1 hour per week saved searching for documents
Jen Robinson
Jen Robinson,
Senior Manager of B2B Growth Marketing at Vida Health
“ClickUp has given us a better way to manage up. It's allowed us to better showcase the great successes and work our team is doing."
Download Case Study
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week