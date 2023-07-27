How Vida Health Boosts Marketing Productivity by 50% with ClickUp

Vida Health is a virtual healthcare company that provides expert, personalized, on-demand health coaching
and programs through a network of experienced healthcare providers.
When the company began ramping up its B2B and B2C marketing efforts, it quickly became clear that its
existing productivity tools could no longer support the marketing team. Work was further complicated
because there was no standard project management process or tool in place.
With ClickUp, the team has seen a 50% boost in marketing operations productivity, saved 1 hour a week
searching for documents, and reclaimed 8+ hours meetings per week across all event stakeholders.