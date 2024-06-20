The Challenge
Disconnected tools slowed productivity
Feeling the pressure of a growing workload, DISH Network’s Commercial Services Project Management Office needed a better way to track and manage projects as well as output. The company’s organizational structure was heavily siloed and every department had its own set of disparate technology tools, which complicated collaboration and slowed down productivity.
Additionally, since employees didn’t have a standard practice for managing their work, the need for change was sometimes unclear to them, making it challenging to implement new tech and processes.
The project management team knew they needed to master change management to make a transformation successful, so they searched for a solution that not only supported their tech requirements, but made it easy for employees to use and see the value in using a new tool.
Mike CoonProgram Manager at DISH Network
“Implementing ClickUp was a fun process because we were all hungry for more organized workflows.”