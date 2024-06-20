DISH Network’s Commercial Services department is leveraging ClickUp’s all-in-one project management platform, and other departments are taking note of just how much more organized and efficient teams in this department have become.

“Implementing ClickUp enterprise-wide is the goal,” Mike says. “People have started asking, ‘What’s this tool you’re using? We really like it.’ They see the impact ClickUp is having and they’ve started to lean in.”

Successful change management supported by Docs and Dashboards

When it comes to change management, Mike follows a process known as ADKAR, which stands for Awareness, Desire, Knowledge, Ability, and Reinforcement.

“The benefit of ClickUp is that you can track your work. You can see whether 70% of the tasks you executed in a given month were ad hoc requests that came in on the day of, which isn’t an optimal use of time...,” Mike says.

ClickUp also supports Mike with the Ability stage of change management. The platform enables him to build all of his team’s standard operating procedures into Docs.

“When you’re implementing a new software tool, you need to be deliberate about the process changes you make so that they’re truly helpful,” Mike says. “Now, every document related to the ways we work is always right there in ClickUp."

"Having the enablement materials live right alongside where the work is happening in the system you’re trying to drive adoption makes both technology and process changes smoother. ”

In addition, Dashboards help Mike with the Reinforcement stage of change management.

“We can jump into a Dashboard and see the progression of every project toward completion. That allows us to close the loop on change management, and see that we made these changes for a reason and that we’re now better for it.”

Working smarter and collaborating better with AI

With ClickUp’s all-in-one knowledge and work management platform, DISH Network has increased efficiency, and been able to standardize and scale project management best practices.

ClickUp Brain—the world's first neural network connecting tasks, docs, people, and all company knowledge with AI—has also made collaboration a breeze. With ClickUp Brain, teams can more easily see what work their colleagues are focused on and get a quick snapshot into their world before heading into a meeting together.

“All I have to do is type a question like, ‘What’s the latest on this project right now?’ and I get a fully formatted list of everything that’s happened over whatever period of time I want to see,” Mike says. “ClickUp Brain is like a full-time member of our team. It’s a killer app. It’s so easy and it saves so much time.”