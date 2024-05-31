Chick-fil-A transformed its employee management system with ClickUp Folders, Lists, and Tasks to manage team members across multiple restaurants. The organization has crafted a sophisticated setup where every aspect of employee data, from onboarding details to scheduling, is organized within ClickUp's flexible platform.

“Finding a unified platform that could handle the intricate details of managing our diverse teams was crucial, and ClickUp was the perfect fit," says Ryan Lamb. "The ability to customize our Workspace to fit the unique needs of our restaurants has revolutionized how we manage our teams and streamlined our operations significantly."

Better talent development with organized resources and dashboards

Chick-fil-A revolutionized the way it manages onboarding, training and development for its employees with ClickUp.

"The ability to systematically organize and access training materials in ClickUp has not only simplified our development processes but has also played a crucial role in managing our team," explains Ryan Lamb from Chick-fil-A.

"Being able to quickly navigate through our training Dashboards in ClickUp to monitor and adjust our programs is invaluable. It significantly contributes to our success in nurturing and retaining our employees – it’s definitely a factor that helped secure our spot in the top 10% of talent retention franchise-wide."

Simplified team management with automatic requests

Forms make communicating and submitting updates like PTO requests, promotion applications, and HR submissions easier for team members in management and in the store. Coupled with Automations, leadership can rest easy knowing that relevant information is delivered to them at the right time.

“We use Forms to manage applications and scale our leadership development,” says Ryan Lamb, “I can’t wait to build this out further to match our growing needs!”