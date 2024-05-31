The Challenge
Lack of insight into how time was spent limited growth in profitability
Before ClickUp, teams were using disparate systems, ranging from personal notebooks to spreadsheets, to manage onboarding programs for new hires, employee learning and development, and more. Chick-fil-A faced significant challenges in managing their team’s hours efficiently.
The lack of a centralized system to track labor resulted in an accumulation of unproductive hours, contributing to more meetings, which ultimately took key resources away from revenue-driving activities.
This disorganized approach to work and labor management inflated overhead costs and ate into profit. As a result, Ryan Lamb, Operating Partner who oversees multi-restaurant operations, recognized a critical need for a solution that could centralize workforce management and improve operational efficiency.
Ryan LambOperating Partner at Chick-fil-A
“We were starting to accumulate a lot of hours spent on admin tasks, scheduling, and more. ClickUp helped reverse the impact this had on our business.”