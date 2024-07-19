The Challenge
Overcoming fragmented tools and inefficiencies
The marketing team at Smokeball is responsible for a wide range of activities including customer education, newsletters, referrals, reviews, social media, case studies, and client stories.
Initially, they used a combination of SharePoint, Excel, and Word documents to manage their projects, which led to significant challenges. The fragmented setup made it difficult to maintain visibility and accuracy, causing inefficiencies and hindering collaboration.
Smokeball realized that with a more cohesive project management tool, the team’s execution would grow exponentially.
Katharine UhrichCustomer Marketing Manager
"We were using SharePoint, Excel, and Word documents for content creation and tracking, which made it difficult to get visibility and maintain accuracy. ClickUp solved a lot of those problems."