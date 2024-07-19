Customer Story

Smokeball went from hours to seconds for weekly task setup

15-30 minutes saved per task

through consolidating their work into one tool.

10-15 tasks automated per week

allowing the team to focus on more revenue-focused outcomes

5-6 hours down to mere seconds

in project setup time, delivering results faster than ever.

Company Overview
Smokeball is a legal technology company that improves efficiency for small to midsize law firms. With over 300 employees across multiple countries, Smokeball is dedicated to creating the best legal practice management software; helping firms grow more organized, drive productivity and increase profitability.

Story Snapshot
Smokeball's marketing team transitioned from using multiple disjointed tools to ClickUp, significantly enhancing project visibility and efficiency. By consolidating their operations into a single platform, they streamlined workflows, reduced task setup times dramatically, and improved collaboration across the board. This move has saved them time on every task and allowed for more effective management of their marketing activities.

  • Industry: Legal Technology
  • Employees: 300+
  • Use Case: Marketing
The Challenge

Overcoming fragmented tools and inefficiencies


The marketing team at Smokeball is responsible for a wide range of activities including customer education, newsletters, referrals, reviews, social media, case studies, and client stories.

Initially, they used a combination of SharePoint, Excel, and Word documents to manage their projects, which led to significant challenges. The fragmented setup made it difficult to maintain visibility and accuracy, causing inefficiencies and hindering collaboration.

Smokeball realized that with a more cohesive project management tool, the team’s execution would grow exponentially.

Katharine UhrichCustomer Marketing Manager

"We were using SharePoint, Excel, and Word documents for content creation and tracking, which made it difficult to get visibility and maintain accuracy. ClickUp solved a lot of those problems."

The Solution

Marketing operations made easier with ClickUp


Previously, updates were scattered across different tools, leading to miscommunication and frustration. Now, with ClickUp, all conversations and updates are centralized, eliminating the need for separate channels and improving visibility for all stakeholders.

A particular pain point was a bottleneck within the design process. Design requests would come in through a variety of channels, making it difficult to manage a backlog and prioritize the right things. But now, with the help of ClickUp Forms for intake requests and Dashboards for delivery measurement, Smokeball’s design team is operating more efficiently than ever.

forms

Forecasting resources made easy

Smokeball’s marketing team needs to ensure they have the right resources, especially while delivering cross-functional projects. ClickUp’s resource management features like Workload view, Team view, and Dashboards creates clarity between individual contributors and executive leadership alike.

As a global team, it’s important we are constantly communicating. Being able to track resource capacity between our Australian and U.S. teams makes planning projects easier than ever,” says Katharine.

With better insight into the team’s capacity and resource needs, they can maintain their execution efficiency. The ability to visualize and manage workloads in ClickUp has provided the team with the flexibility to adjust plans quickly and effectively.

Dish Network Dashboard Image

The Impact

Empowering Smokeball's growth with a flexible solution

Smokeball’s marketing team productivity gains do not come from time savings alone. With ClickUp, they are able to reinvest real time and money into company growth.

ClickUp has become an indispensable tool for Smokeball, empowering the team to optimize their workflows and drive success for the business. Katharine emphasized the peace of mind that comes with knowing all tasks and projects are managed in one place, ensuring nothing is overlooked.

Katharine UhrichCustomer Marketing Manager

"For me, a bigger benefit of ClickUp than the time savings is just the peace of mind. I know it’s all in ClickUp and nothing’s being forgotten."

