Previously, updates were scattered across different tools, leading to miscommunication and frustration. Now, with ClickUp, all conversations and updates are centralized, eliminating the need for separate channels and improving visibility for all stakeholders.

A particular pain point was a bottleneck within the design process. Design requests would come in through a variety of channels, making it difficult to manage a backlog and prioritize the right things. But now, with the help of ClickUp Forms for intake requests and Dashboards for delivery measurement, Smokeball’s design team is operating more efficiently than ever.

Forecasting resources made easy

Smokeball’s marketing team needs to ensure they have the right resources, especially while delivering cross-functional projects. ClickUp’s resource management features like Workload view, Team view, and Dashboards creates clarity between individual contributors and executive leadership alike.

“As a global team, it’s important we are constantly communicating. Being able to track resource capacity between our Australian and U.S. teams makes planning projects easier than ever,” says Katharine.

With better insight into the team’s capacity and resource needs, they can maintain their execution efficiency. The ability to visualize and manage workloads in ClickUp has provided the team with the flexibility to adjust plans quickly and effectively.