The challenge

Trinetix provides full-cycle design and development solutions for enterprise companies like Coca-Cola, McDonald's, and Procter & Gamble. With its impressive client roster and busy project queue, seamless project execution is crucial.

But this was hard to do when the company’s Design Operations team was struggling to get new designers onboarded and work-ready. What's more, long-time design team members were finding it difficult to use complex project management tools effectively.

“We were cobbling together multiple tools for internal learning and development purposes,” says Trinetix Portfolio Manager Kateryna Sipakova. “This resulted in information loss and less focus on the goals set for each designer’s role.”

At the time, Trinetix was using Jira and Confluence—but it was difficult and time consuming, both from a functionality perspective and because it required the team to have numerous meetings to get work done.

Scaling with Jira and Confluence was also cost-prohibitive, requiring two separate subscriptions as well as paid plugins. So Trinetix began the search for an easy-to-use, cost-effective solution that would suit its team of nontechnical designers and streamline internal processes.