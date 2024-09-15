Yggdrasil Gaming increased productivity by 37% with ClickUp

The Challenge
Rigid tools caused delays in game development
With new management at the helm, Yggdrasil Gaming was undergoing significant changes. One of those changes was making the shift to replace Jira, the company’s existing project and task management tool.
Jira’s rigid structure made it cumbersome to adapt on the fly and integrate new learnings from previous projects into the game development process. Yggdrasil was looking for a flexible solution that could give its engineering team the visibility and tools they needed to develop better products faster.
However, Yggdrasil knew that migrating complex game development processes to a new system without disrupting ongoing projects would be a challenge, as would overcoming resistance from nearly 200 engineers who were accustomed to Jira.
“Our business was transforming, so a lot of people were super busy. We didn’t want to put more pressure on them,” says Arturs Greiza, Process Engineer at Yggdrasil. So the company set out to make the transition as smooth as possible.
Alexander HaywoodManaging Director
"Jira wasn't going to work for our team going forward. We needed a tool that can effectively scale across the business."