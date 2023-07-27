Create statuses
your way!

Custom
Add different stages to your tasks such as 'in progress' so you know what everyone is working on.
Simple
Use simple checklists to show when tasks are 'done' or 'not done'.
ClickUp status change
ClickUp list status
Choose a Custom Status Template
Marketing Development Operations Personal Other
Create amazing content that's been approved by the team before publication
Guarantee your ads are a hit while giving transparency to the team
Content
Advertising
ClickUp custom task statuses
ClickUp custom task statuses
ClickUp custom task statuses
This is your typical Agile process that ensures releases happen on time
A thorough method for ensuring quality output
Move from design to development and bring your website online as quickly as possible
Sprint
Engineering
Website Management
ClickUp custom task statuses
ClickUp custom task statuses
ClickUp custom task statuses
This workflow can be customized for your team's needs
Guarantee nothing slips through the cracks and professional output is delivered every time
Tasks represent orders and require a fulfillment process to ensure everyone gets their packages
Startup
Enterprise
E-Commerce
ClickUp custom task statuses
ClickUp custom task statuses
ClickUp custom task statuses
Organize a vacation and make sure everything is addressed
Throw the perfect party with none of the headache
Show your organization skills through the whole application process!
Vacation
Party planning
Job hunt
ClickUp custom task statuses
ClickUp custom task statuses
ClickUp custom task statuses
Keep the big deals moving and clear your mind of every moving part
This is a great way to Get Started with your custom freelancing workflow
Keep customers organized and transparent with these custom statuses
Sales
Freelancing
CRM
ClickUp custom task statuses
ClickUp custom task statuses
ClickUp custom task statuses
Custom Statuses

We highly recommend using custom statuses in ClickUp. The reality is almost all tasks at least have three stages.
Read more
Simple Statuses

Simple statuses are treated much like a to-do list and offer an easy way to keep up with simple tasks. Once the task is complete, change the status to done and move on to the next!
Read more

View All Statuses in Board View

Board View is unique in that it arranges everything by status. When you view Projects or Spaces with different custom statuses, ClickUp automatically sorts and displays all possible columns.
Read more

Read more about how power teams use custom statuses!

