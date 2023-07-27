Home is where the work is.

Stay ahead of what's next by organizing your daily work, reminders, and calendar events all in one view with ClickUp's Home feature.
My Work

Organize your work, your way.

See your tasks and reminders grouped by today, tomorrow, and what's overdue. Drag and drop to reorder or reschedule tasks and sort by priority to focus on what matters each day.
Agenda & Calendar

Schedule your perfect work day.

Manage your daily agenda and events from ClickUp. Drag and drop to schedule tasks, track Google Calendar events, and one-click to join Zoom or Google Hangouts meetings directly.
Comments
Mentions
Reminders
Delegated Reminders
Trending
LineUp
Keep track of your assigned comments.

See all of your assigned comments in one place so you always know which conversations are awaiting your follow-up.
View and respond to where you've been mentioned.

View every task and comment where you have uncleared mentions to see where others are awaiting your help.
Manage all of your reminders in one place.

Create and manage your reminders, add attachments, and set dates or recurring schedules to never forget anything again.
Track action items assigned to your team.

Keep tabs on action items you've assigned your team by viewing your delegated Reminders in one place.
See what you've been working on most.

Quickly access the tasks you've been working on the most in the last 24 hours to easily jump back into action.
Create a list of task priorities for your team.

Build a prioritized sequence of tasks for any team member by adding tasks to their LineUp that they have instant access to.

Organize your work and save one
day every week, guaranteed.

