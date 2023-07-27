Tags - Organize Everything

Add custom tags to your tasks to organize on another level. Filter List and Board View to see exactly which tasks are most important.
Tags - Organize Everything
How to Use Tags in ClickUp
Tag, you're it!
ClickUp makes adding Tags to tasks as simple as possible, and managing them even easier. Tags are localized to each Space - meaning you can customize Tags for different Spaces so you don't have a never ending list of Tags.
Find out more

Real World Examples

From ClickUp’s most popular tags
Sprints
This development team uses tags to mark the schedule of tasks in their development process
Task tags
This advertising team uses tags to indicate which tasks will be used in different advertising platforms
Clients
Operations and sales teams take advantage of tags by marking larger tasks with Their associated clients
Bugs
We love categorizing the types of bugs reported to ClickUp with tags like these
CRM
Use ClickUp to handle clients in a CRM setup, and add tags to tasks that represent leads
Releases
Work with an agile development team? Tags provide a great option for organizing if Lists are your preference
Teams
If you have offices around the world, tags are a great way to delegate a task to an entire group of people

Why Label Tasks with Tags

You need tags when tasks could have multiple labels. Because a task can only have one status and only exist in one location, tags give you that extra dimension on which to organize your tasks.
Why Label Tasks with Tags
When you need to, you can filter tasks by the tags they contain.
View all tasks in a Project or Space and then filter down to the tag combinations you want!
You can filter to match any or all selected Tags.

Read more about how power teams use this ClickApp

Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week