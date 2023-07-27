It’s easy to forget a step or process when tasks require multiple steps!



Using simple to do lists within ClickUp brings a clear outline to your tasks in the app by letting you instruct an assignee on how to complete the task at hand. They're essentially simple subtasks with simple statuses - plus a few bonuses.



Adding a simple to-do list to a task allows team members to spend more time focusing on the creative aspect of tasks as well as celebrate the small wins!