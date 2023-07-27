Task Checklists?
CHECK!

In the ClickUp app, Checklists are essentially simple to-do lists within a task - items are either done or not done
Nested lists in a to-do app format to complete your team’s task and projects.

Things you can do with Checklists

Nesting

Items in your Checklist are nestable, meaning a checklist item can contain "sub-items"

Drag and drop

Organize checklists with the ease of drag and drop!

Assign

Add an assignee to those to-do’s that require an action by a specific team member

Templates

Manage your processes with checklist templates! Quickly create and re-use these to start knocking out tasks even more efficiently.
Nested checklist items
Add a single assignee
Templates

Why Use Checklists?

It’s easy to forget a step or process when tasks require multiple steps!

Using simple to do lists within ClickUp brings a clear outline to your tasks in the app by letting you instruct an assignee on how to complete the task at hand. They're essentially simple subtasks with simple statuses - plus a few bonuses.

Adding a simple to-do list to a task allows team members to spend more time focusing on the creative aspect of tasks as well as celebrate the small wins!

Real world examples

Professional

Quickly organize business processes in a simple, intuitive way

Personal

Easily navigate through your personal tasks with a simple click!
ClickUp task checklists graphic ClickUp task checklists graphic ClickUp task checklists graphic
ClickUp task checklists graphic ClickUp task checklists graphic ClickUp task checklists graphic
ClickUp task checklist popcorn video girl

Watch Clickup in action

Capture emails in Gmail and Outlook. Create new tasks or attach them to existing tasks.

What’s Next?

What’s Next?

See more ways to use to-do lists in ClickUp.

Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week