It’s easy to forget a step or process when tasks require multiple steps!
Using simple to do lists within ClickUp brings a clear outline to your tasks in the app by letting you instruct
an assignee on how to complete the task at hand. They're essentially
simple subtasks with simple
statuses
- plus
a few bonuses.
Adding a
simple to-do list
to a task allows team members to spend more time focusing on the
creative aspect of tasks as well as celebrate the small wins!
