Quickly manage multiple tasks and Docs at once.

\ Make edits to multiple tasks or Docs instantly with the power of ClickUp's Bulk Action Toolbar.
Quickly manage multiple tasks at once.

Bulk Selection

Eliminate repetitive changes.

Select multiple tasks, subtasks or Docs to easily edit in bulk. Add tasks to multiple lists, tag multiple Docs at once, and more.
Bulk Actions

Update all of your work instantly.

Easily make bulk edits across multiple tasks or Docs. Adjust due dates, update statuses, and labels, and apply 18+ advanced actions.
Advanced Actions

Work at record pace.

01. Set Assignees

Add or change one or more assignees to multiple tasks and set watchers to monitor updates.

02. Add Dependencies

Select multiple tasks to "block" or "wait on" others and easily link related tasks.

03. Set Tags

Apply tags to multiple tasks at once to better organize your work.

04. Set Custom Fields

Track, sort, and filter work by adding Custom Field data to your tasks.

05. Convert to Subtasks

Turn tasks into subtasks to help break larger projects into more manageable parts.

06. Add Tasks to Multiple Lists

Share tasks to multiple lists to view the same work items in multiple workflows.

07. Duplicate Tasks

Copy multiple tasks and choose which location to place your duplicates.

08. Set milestone

Set checkpoints, monitor deadlines, and get a clear view of the anticipated timeline.

09. Merge Tasks

Combine similar tasks, subtasks, descriptions, and other important information.

10. Archive Tasks

Archive your tasks without deleting them so you can search and view them later.
Save time by updating
multiple tasks and Docs at once.

