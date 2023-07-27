Use Custom Fields for

Indicate the type of event, who’s overseeing it, and how much funding you have to work with.
Use Custom Fields for Event Planning
Demonstrate whether an action item has been approved, or if you’re stuck and need clarification.
Use Custom Fields for Client Collaboration
Give your employees room to plan their next big trip, while still ensuring that everyone’s on track to complete their projects.
Use Custom Fields for Time off Requests
Establish clear deadlines, clarify who’s in charge, and confirm or deny requests for action.
Use Custom Fields for Construction Management
Hold yourself accountable with clear timeframes and keep track of your various clients.
Use Custom Fields for Freelancing
Create weekly sprints, add scrum points, and provide status updates.
Use Custom Fields for Agile Management
Keep track of personal goals and get approval from management for your ideas.
Use Custom Fields for Daily Task Management
Divide your content by topic, set deadlines, and even link to posts when ready.
Use Custom Fields for Content Creation
Organize your prospects and sales representatives in one place, and set a date to follow up with hot leads.
Use Custom Fields for Sales
Make finding your next hire painless by outlining every stage of the recruiting process.
Use Custom Fields for Recruiting

What You Can Do with Custom Fields

Create anything.

With ClickUp, the possibilities are literally unlimited. Each type of custom field may be used as many times as you like and each project is created to contain the fields you set.
Track everything.

Add client contact information, monitor scrum points, customize dropdown menus and so much more.
Focus on what's important.

Order fields by importance with ClickUp’s sorting options, or cut out the clutter and filter for specific items.
Calculate simple to advanced formulas.

Easily make calculations between numeric custom fields on a task! Automatically determine things like the cost of a new product order or scoring for a new lead.
Custom reporting.

Gain insight into how your team's custom fields are being used with reports. Group results by people, tasks, and even sort and filter fields for customized viewing!
