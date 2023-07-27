Sometimes one
person just isn't
enough

We leave the decision up to you. Turn on Multiple Assignees if more than one person works on your tasks.
Why do I care about single vs. multiple assignees?

Tasks that need more than one person to get them done

Assigning a task to a single person provides better accountability
Customize ClickUp with multiple assignees

If you want multiple assignees, turn 'em on! Customize this setting based on project to avoid having multiple assignees when they aren't needed.
