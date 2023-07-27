Never lose a comment again.

When comments require action, assign them to ensure nothing slips through the cracks.
Assign action items in comments

Assign comments when a task is too much.

Things get lost in comments, and many times comments require an action. That’s why we created Assigned Comments — create action items instantly and assign to others or even yourself.
Create an action item from any comment

Resolve comments when you're done.

Easily resolve or reassign comments directly in the comment itself. No searching, no confusion, no more lost comments.

Manage comments in one simple place.

Don't get overwhelmed trying to find comments assigned to you. Your comments are organized neatly in one simple place.
Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week