Do it again with
task templates

Create templates for common tasks, so you can spend time on the fun stuff.
Do it again with task templates

Life Is Easier with Task Templates

Stop rebuilding tasks.

Rapidly create common tasks and stop wasting time. Use templates for bug reports, blog posts, landing pages, contacts and more!
Let ClickUp Do the Work

Customizable

Select only the things you want to save, not what you’re forced to.

Powerful

ClickUp does the busy work. Remap due dates to see your entire template shifted automatically.

Simple

Creating a Template is easy. No training or technical experience required!
Using task templates

Bug Reports:

Have pre-definied fields, tags and locations with task templates for consistency.

Landing Page Creation:

Use templates for content pages just like the one you’re reading! Save time with consistent processes.

New Feature:

When a new feature is made, that’s big news. Use a task template to ensure all of your users hear about it, every time!
More ClickUp features

If you like using templates, check out these other features!
Rich Editing
Express more with rich detail. Quickly and easily embed quotes, code snippets, images, and more in any description or comment!
Checklists
Easily add your process to a checklist and never worry about a missed step again! Assign checklist items to team-members, so everyone knows who has done what.
Tags
Adding tags couldn’t be easier, and with the powerful filtering ClickUp brings to the table, you can rest assured that you’ll never lose a task again.
Other Templates

Spaces,
These bring everything to the table. That means all tasks,
Quickly create entire Projects full of Lists and tasks all from a single click!
Checklists
Manage your processes with templates! Quickly create and re-use these to start knocking out tasks even more efficiently.
Custom Statuses
Save and reuse custom statuses in Projects and Spaces throughout
Quickly create Projects with the same workflow, and easily update your statuses with Custom Status Templates!
