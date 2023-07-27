It's about Time.

Unique to ClickUp, you have the ability to remap Dates when using Templates. This means you can reuse
time-based templates with ease and reset Dates with one-click instead of having to manually remap them.
Start dates let team members focus on what's important now without worrying when they should take action
on that upcoming task. Combined with due dates, start dates allow you to provide time estimates for tasks.
Give more thorough expectations for tasks. Giving a task particular start or due times is great for users
who rely on their notifications. Be notified as soon as a start or due time is reached and take action!
