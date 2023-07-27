It's about Time.

ClickUp has you covered with Start Dates, Due Dates, and Exact Times.
Set a due date for any task or subtask

Due Dates

Use due dates to add deadlines for tasks. In ClickUp, you can specify both time and day, and get notified when tasks are past due.
Milestones

Milestones

Milestones signify the end of a group of tasks, such as a new feature being released. In ClickUp, List due dates create milestones, and Time View is where they are managed.
Drag and drop time management for your team's agenda

Scheduling

Drag and drop time management for your team's agenda on a monthly, weekly, and daily basis to ensure all team members are assigned to tasks throughout their workday.
Gantt View

Gantt View

Plan time, manage resources, visualize dependencies, and so much more with ClickUp's Gantt charts.
Remapping Dates

Remapping Dates

Unique to ClickUp, you have the ability to remap Dates when using Templates. This means you can reuse time-based templates with ease and reset Dates with one-click instead of having to manually remap them.
Start dates for your tasks

Start Dates

Start dates let team members focus on what's important now without worrying when they should take action on that upcoming task. Combined with due dates, start dates allow you to provide time estimates for tasks.
Start and Due Times

Times

Give more thorough expectations for tasks. Giving a task particular start or due times is great for users who rely on their notifications. Be notified as soon as a start or due time is reached and take action!
