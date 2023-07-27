Reports Reveal All

Who’s working on what? Who’s crushing it? Who needs more motivation?

What You See with Reports in ClickUp

Time Estimates

Reveal how accurate your estimates are and efficiently plan future Projects.

Worked On

Which tasks has your team tackled today? See it in reports.

Who’s Behind?

What has uncleared notifications and the number of tasks that are overdue.

Who’s Ahead?

Check out the Team Points leaderboard to know who has cleared the most notifications, comments, tasks and more.
Gain More Insight into Team Peformance
Reports Reveal All
ClickUp reporting image

Report 1: Completed

This is the output from your team. See how many tasks your team completed today, this week, this month or the entire year!
ClickUp reporting image

Report 2: Worked On

How much progress has your team made on each task? Use the filters and task statuses to see how much time has been spent on each task. Great for roadmapping and planning future projects.
ClickUp reporting image

Report 3: Team Points

Motivate with a little friendly competition. Who is producing high-quality, fast and accurate work? Drill down by teams and statuses. Get a reliable measure of team productivity and activity.
ClickUp reporting image

Report 4: Who’s Behind

Find out where and how your team is falling behind, by what amount and who has the bandwidth to make it up. Identify roadblocks and ways to improve collaboration.
ClickUp reporting image

Report 5: Time Tracked

Team members can track time down to the task level. Then team leads and management can know how much time was spent on which parts of the project. Export reports in CSV files for even more data.
ClickUp reporting image

Report 6: Time Estimated

Measure your team’s estimations by how long it actually takes to make future adjustments. Match it with time tracked and you’ll optimize your productivity. Find ways to be even more efficient!
