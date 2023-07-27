Two-Factor Authentication

Protect your team with two-factor authentication (2FA). The additional security layer guarantees peace of mind for any sensitive projects.
Two-Factor Authentication

Customize your security options with 2FA

Set up personal authentication

Stop the bad actors. Significantly strengthen security on your account by requiring a security code be sent to your mobile device.
Use 2FA for your whole team

Prevent confidential information from ending up in the wrong hands with two-factor authentication. Your whole team can set it up fast.
Who Has 2FA? ClickUp Will Help!

Who has 2FA?

Know who’s complied with their team’s requirements with a quick glance at your user management page.
