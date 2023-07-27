Use Task Priorities
To Clearly Plan Next Steps

Priorities in ClickUp are super simple- just 4 flags to choose from so everyone on your team knows exactly what to do and when.
Prioritize tasks to clearly plan what to do next.
Top Task Priorities
Urgent

Get it done now!
These are your most important tasks that demand your attention. Put these at the top of your to-do list!
High

Get it done soon!
Very important tasks that your team needs.
Normal

Do it at your convenience.
Make time in your workday for these tasks, but not right away. Use this task priority for strategic planning and research, too!
Low

Do it after you've done everything else.
Lower priority tasks that may not take as long to complete or are not needed right away.
Create a plan of action

Sort your tasks by priority and then by time estimate to see the most important and imminent tasks in your workflow.
Read more
Never go astray with the Task Tray

Drop your high priority items into your task tray so they’re always in view when you need them. It’s the perfect way to plan your day!
Read more
Combine with dependencies

Determine which tasks are “waiting on” or “blocking” others with dependencies. Then use priorities to determine the tasks’ levels of urgency.
Read more
Create saved filters

Set filters for due dates or priorities and then save the filter! Use it for personal reference or even share it with your team! How many other tools can do this? This helps everyone see what to do next.
Read more
