Be even more productive with hotkeys for everything.

Dashboard Navigation
Having the ability to quickly move through the dashboard can make you that much more productive. Using each key will enable a certain functionality such as opening a different view or creating a task.
Text and Comment editor
Our fantastic text and navigation editors make typing and formatting comments a breeze. Especially being able to mention other tasks within a comment.
Shortcuts
ClickUp’s shortcuts add even more dynamic functionalities to the platform! Such as quickly adding code markup to text, anchoring links and more!
Markdown
Reduce time wasted between your keyboard and mouse. Stay in the editor and format text without leaving the keyboard with markdown shortcuts.
Hotkeys
Cool things
/
Slash Commands (works when creating tasks and when viewing tasks)
m
Assign task to self (works when hovering over tasks in List and Board views as well as when you are viewing a task)
q
Show/hide sidebar
Ctrl
Shift
 or 
In task view, navigate left/right between tasks
Dashboard Navigation
k
QuickSwitch
x
Box View
l
List View
b
Board View
c
Calendar
n
Notifications (press
Space
to reload notifications)
r
Reporting
s
Open search
t
Create task
Esc
Close any task or window
-
Clear filters
Text and Comment Editor
Shortcuts
@
Tag a user (while typing)
Edit your most recent comment (while in comment editor)
#
#
Mention a task
:
Open emojis (press
Enter
to select an emoji)
v
Paste text or images
k
Anchor a link (while editing text)
Markdown
#
H1 text
#
(task description only)
*
Bold text
*
_
Italicized text
_
~
Text with a line through it
~
-
Starts a bulleted list (task description only)
1.
Starts a numbered list (task description only)
[
]
Creates a simple checkbox (task description only)
>
Starts long quote formatting
inline code
Space
Code block
-
-
-
Adds a dividing line into description (task description only)
