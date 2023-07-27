Be even more productive with hotkeys for everything.

/
Slash Commands (works when creating tasks and when viewing tasks)
m
Assign task to self (works when hovering over tasks in List and Board views as well as when you are viewing a task)
Ctrl
Shift
In task view, navigate left/right between tasks
n
Notifications (press
Space
to reload notifications)
Esc
Close any task or window
@
Tag a user (while typing)
Edit your most recent comment (while in comment editor)
:
Open emojis (press
Enter
to select an emoji)
k
Anchor a link (while editing text)
#
H1 text
#
(task description only)
~
Text with a line through it
~
-
Starts a bulleted list (task description only)
1.
Starts a numbered list (task description only)
[
]
Creates a simple checkbox (task description only)
>
Starts long quote formatting
-
-
-
Adds a dividing line into description (task description only)