Manage classes and coursework in one
place.

Organize your schedule, keep track of assignments, and never miss a due date with ClickUp's all-in-one platform for students.
Organize docs & notes
Collaborate with classmates
Schedule classes & due dates
Track project timelines

Stay on top of your courses with tasks.
Customize

Stay on top of your courses with tasks.

Organize all of your assignments with trackable tasks. Add due dates, attachments, and Custom Fields to keep all of the details in one place.
Kanban Boards

Visualize workflows and projects.

See where all of your coursework stands at a glance with Board view. Drag-and-drop tasks between statuses, change dates, and organize by priority.
Draft and organize all of your assignments.
Document

Draft and organize all of your assignments.

Breeze through essays and never lose track of notes with ClickUp Docs. Format your writing with tons of editing features, organize your work by linking tasks within Docs, and embed resources for quick reference.
Always stay ahead of schedule.
Schedule

Always stay ahead of schedule.

Drag and drop assignments to your calendar to add due dates and sync your classes in ClickUp with Google Calendar. Color-code work by subject, assignment type, priority, and more for easy schedule management.
Communication Tools

Collaborate on group work in real-time.

Work with your peers in real-time while keeping all your communication in one place with Chat view. Streamline group work by assigning comments as action items to yourself or others.
Templates

Work smarter and save time with templates.

Cornell Notes.
Use template
Class Assignments.
Use template
Student.
Use template
Integrations

Connect your favorite tools to ClickUp.

Seamlessly integrate any of 1,000+ tools to ClickUp, including calendar apps, video conferencing, cloud storage, and more.
Seamlessly integrate any of 1,000+ tools to ClickUp, including calendar apps, video conferencing, cloud storage, and more.
Reviews

Why students love using ClickUp.

Leader Spring 2020 ClickUp
ClickUp makes it easy to set up different work spaces. What I like best is that it offers many types of views, e.g. a Calendar, Board, and a List view. This tool has so many features in the free version. Love it!
UH
User in Higher Education
ClickUp's architecture and interface are characterized by tactfulness, flexibility and effectiveness.... Furthermore, it connects and integrates seamlessly to other Apps and standalone software.
UH
User in Higher Education
Intuitive and friendly tool for project management and control of tasks [that] offers a wide range of basic viewing options, very important for all beginners and advanced users: List, Board, Gannt, Calendar, now even Tables views are available.
Bragatte B
Bragatte B, PHD Graduate Student

