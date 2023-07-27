ClickUp makes it easy to set up different work spaces. What I like best is that it offers many types of views, e.g. a Calendar, Board, and a List view. This tool has so many features in the free version. Love it! UH User in Higher Education

ClickUp's architecture and interface are characterized by tactfulness, flexibility and effectiveness.... Furthermore, it connects and integrates seamlessly to other Apps and standalone software. UH User in Higher Education