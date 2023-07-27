Organize all of your assignments with trackable tasks. Add due dates, attachments, and Custom Fields to keep all of the details in one place.
Kanban Boards
Visualize workflows and projects.
See where all of your coursework stands at a glance with Board view. Drag-and-drop tasks between statuses, change dates, and organize by priority.
Document
Draft and organize all of your assignments.
Breeze through essays and never lose track of notes with ClickUp Docs. Format your writing with tons of editing features, organize your work by linking tasks within Docs, and embed resources for quick reference.
Schedule
Always stay ahead of schedule.
Drag and drop assignments to your calendar to add due dates and sync your classes in ClickUp with Google Calendar. Color-code work by subject, assignment type, priority, and more for easy schedule management.
Communication Tools
Collaborate on group work in real-time.
Work with your peers in real-time while keeping all your communication in one place with Chat view. Streamline group work by assigning comments as action items to yourself or others.
Seamlessly integrate any of 1,000+ tools to ClickUp, including calendar apps, video conferencing, cloud storage,
and more.
Reviews
Why students love using ClickUp.
ClickUp makes it easy to set up different work spaces. What I like best is that it offers many types of views, e.g. a Calendar, Board, and a List view. This tool has so many features in the free version. Love it!
UH
User in Higher Education
ClickUp's architecture and interface are characterized by tactfulness, flexibility and effectiveness.... Furthermore, it connects and integrates seamlessly to other Apps and standalone software.
UH
User in Higher Education
Intuitive and friendly tool for project management and control of tasks [that] offers a wide range of basic viewing options, very important for all beginners and advanced users: List, Board, Gannt, Calendar, now even Tables views are available.
Bragatte B,
PHD Graduate Student
Crush your coursework and save one day every week.
