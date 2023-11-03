Subprocessors

|Sub-processor
|Purpose of processing
|Location(s)
|More Information
|Amazon Web Services
|Infrastructure (Cloud Service Provider)
|USA, Brazil, Ireland, Germany, India, Australia, Singapore, South Korea
|https://aws.amazon.com/contact-us/compliance-support/
|Sub-processor
|Purpose of processing
|Location(s)
|More Information
|Amplitude
|Analytics on product use
|USA
|https://amplitude.com/amplitude-security-and-privacy
|Avalara
|Sales tax reporting
|USA
|https://www.avalara.com/us/en/legal/privacy-policy.html
|Braintree
|Credit card payments
|USA
|https://www.braintreepayments.com/ca/features/data-security
|Census
|Data warehouse integration
|USA
|https://www.getcensus.com/security
|Codox
|Collaborative editing
|USA
|https://www.codox.io/privacy.html
|Datadog
|Application and infrastructure monitoring
|USA
|https://www.datadoghq.com/security/
|Flatfile
|Data imports
|USA
|https://flatfile.com/privacy/
|Functional Software, Inc. - Sentry
|Mobile application monitoring
|USA
|https://sentry.io/privacy/
|Google Firebase, Google Analytics
|Mobile app notifications, analytics
|USA
|https://cloud.google.com/security/compliance
|Honeycomb
|Application monitoring
|USA
|https://www.honeycomb.io/privacy/
|Iterable
|Customer engagement
|USA
|https://iterable.com/trust/privacy-policy/
|Lacework
|Application and infrastructure monitoring
|USA
|https://www.lacework.com/trust/
|Nylas
|Email, calendar, and contact integrations
|USA
|https://www.nylas.com/platform/security
|OpenAI
|Application AI functionality
|USA
|https://openai.com/privacy/
|Oracle Netsuite
|Subscription management
|USA
|https://www.oracle.com/trust/
|Pendo
|Analytics on product use
|USA
|https://www.pendo.io/data-privacy-security/
|Singlular Lab, Inc
|Analytics on product use
|USA
|https://www.singular.net/data-security-privacy/
|Segment
|Data warehouse, customer data platform
|USA
|https://segment.com/legal/privacy/
|SlashNext
|Application Security defense functionality
|USA
|https://www.slashnext.com/privacy-policy/
|Snowflake
|Data warehouse
|USA
|https://www.snowflake.com/
|Stripe
|Credit card payments
|USA
|https://stripe.com/privacy-center/legal
|strongDM
|Infrastructure access platform
|USA
|https://www.strongdm.com/privacy
|Tableau
|Data visualization
|USA
|https://www.tableau.com/security
|Twilio
|Two-factor authentication codes
|USA
|https://www.twilio.com/legal/privacy
|Sub-processor
|Purpose of processing
|Location(s)
|More Information
|Ada
|Chatbot
|USA
|https://www.ada.cx/privacy
|Canny
|Product feedback
|USA
|https://canny.io/privacy
|Forethought
|Customer service automation
|USA
|https://forethought.ai/compliance/
|Salesforce
|Customer relationship management (CRM)
|USA
|https://security.salesforce.com/
|Zendesk
|Customer support communication (chat and email)
|USA
|https://www.zendesk.com/trust-center/
|Sub-processor
|Purpose of processing
|Location(s)
|More Information
|Skilljar for ClickUp University
|Learning management system
|USA
|https://www.skilljar.com/privacy/
|Workato for ClickUp Professional Services
|Enterprise integration platform
|USA
|https://www.workato.com/legal/security