Agile Project Management

If you're looking for an iterative approach to work that enables your team to provide feedback and pivot resources based on project needs, then agile management is just for you.

There are many variations of the agile approach that beginners may find overwhelming—but the good news is that you can implement a basic agile workflow to your projects in just minutes with an agile template!

The right template for your Agile project can help you:

Prioritize requests, tasks, and project planning with clarity

Organize Sprints, project statuses, meetings, and more in multiple views

Collaborate and communicate with teammates and stakeholders every step of the way

ClickUp's Agile Management Template

ClickUp's Agile Management comes with everything you need to start deliver on outcomes faster with an agile approach!

This agile template comes with multiple views to visualize your work, Custom Statuses to see progress at a glance, built-in tools to track sprints, and much more.

Each view gives you a unique angle to manage your work:

List view: Organize Agile epics, initiatives, and Agile user stories on a List

Use the drag-and-drop Kanban board for all your Agile to-do's

Monitor your team's workload, identify bottlenecks, and see who is under or over-capacity

Break down all aspects of an Agile roadmap into smaller, actionable items on a visual Mind Map

This agile management template comes with eight different ClickApps (tools that can be customized in ClickUp) designed to help you organize your backlog, manage workload, and collaborate with your team. These include Sprints, Work In Progress Limits, Milestones, Dependencies, and more!

In addition to agile management tools, this template also includes pre-built custom statuses to help you keep track of where tasks are in-progress, blocked, completed, and so on. You can even customize these further (or add more) to create the perfect workflow for your projects.