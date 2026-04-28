By the time the sales lead opens her laptop in Bengaluru and the customer success manager pours his coffee, ClickUp has already laid out their morning. Tasks created. Owners assigned. Due dates set. Dependencies mapped. All of it triggered automatically by signals moving through the business overnight.
A year ago, the same morning began in a dozen places at once. Sales chased the day across spreadsheets that went stale by Tuesday. Slack threads passed for institutional memory.
Each team ran on its own point solution, none of them connected. Manual logging absorbed hours, and leadership stitched the picture together from standups — never sure if the answer matched what was happening.
ClickUp sits at the center of everything. Tasks land straight from the CRM, pre-loaded with owners, due dates, and SLA-driven dependencies. Sales, customer success, finance, support, and product all open the same workspace and see what's theirs.
150+ tasks move through the company a day, each one triggered by a business signal, none logged by hand. Standups have all but disappeared. Leadership watches the company run in real time.
"ClickUp is the operating system our entire company runs on. Every team, from sales and customer success to finance, support, and product, wakes up each morning and knows exactly what they need to do, without anyone having to tell them."
- Nitesh Kumar Jindal, CTO & Co-founder, GobbleCube
GobbleCube is an agentic growth operating system designed to help brands scale profitably across digital marketplaces. It helps brands spot growth opportunities, fix revenue leaks, and automate decisions across visibility, performance marketing, supply chain, and growth strategy, turning fragmented marketplace data into action.