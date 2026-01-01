ClickUp
Salesforce Sales Cloud
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Lead and opportunity tracking
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
AI-powered lead scoring and predictive insights
Available on Enterprise ($175/user/month) and above
15+ view types
Limited views; primarily List, Board, and Calendar
Timeline (Gantt) view for forecasting
Workload view for team capacity planning
Mind Maps for visual planning
Native real-time Chat
Requires Slack integration
Collaborative Docs
Requires Quip or external tools
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Requires Zoom or external meeting tools
Clip (screen recording)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Available across plans with varying complexity
No disruptive update prompts
Users report frequent update prompts and notification fatigue
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Agentforce available on Enterprise ($175/user/month) and above
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Conversation Intelligence on Enterprise ($175/user/month) and above
Native time tracking with reporting
Requires third-party integrations
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Available on Pro Suite ($100/user/month) and above
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Limited offline functionality; requires internet for syncing
Mobile app with full CRM access
Free Forever plan
Starts at $25/user/month (Starter Suite)
No mandatory login for basic features
Requires account and paid subscription
Affordable paid plans with advanced features
Enterprise features require $175/user/month or higher