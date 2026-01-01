The #1 Salesforce Sales Cloud Alternative

Salesforce sells. ClickUp ships.

ClickUp unites CRM, project execution, and team collaboration so sales teams close deals faster without juggling multiple platforms.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Close deals without the complexity

ClickUp vs Salesforce Sales Cloud

Salesforce gates features behind expensive tiers. ClickUp gives sales teams CRM, automation, and collaboration on affordable plans.

Salesforce Sales Cloud

  • Enterprise CRM with steep learning curve and complex setup
  • Requires multiple tools (Slack, Quip) for collaboration
  • Advanced features locked behind $175/user/month Enterprise tier
  • Limited customization without expensive development resources
  • Frequent update prompts and notification fatigue

ClickUp

  • Customizable CRM with 15+ Custom Field types (Money, Progress, Formula)
  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; included on Free Forever
  • Timeline and Workload views for forecasting and capacity planning
  • Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Salesforce?

ClickUp delivers CRM, project management, and collaboration in one affordable workspace. Salesforce gates essential features behind enterprise pricing and requires constant add-ons.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Salesforce Sales Cloud

Lead & Opportunity Management
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Lead and opportunity tracking
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
AI-powered lead scoring and predictive insights
Available on Enterprise ($175/user/month) and above
Project Management & Views
15+ view types
Limited views; primarily List, Board, and Calendar
Timeline (Gantt) view for forecasting
Workload view for team capacity planning
Mind Maps for visual planning
Collaboration & Communication
Native real-time Chat
Requires Slack integration
Collaborative Docs
Requires Quip or external tools
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Requires Zoom or external meeting tools
Clip (screen recording)
Automation & Workflows
100+ automation triggers and actions
Available across plans with varying complexity
No disruptive update prompts
Users report frequent update prompts and notification fatigue
AI Capabilities
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Agentforce available on Enterprise ($175/user/month) and above
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Conversation Intelligence on Enterprise ($175/user/month) and above
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Requires third-party integrations
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
Available on Pro Suite ($100/user/month) and above
Offline & Mobile Access
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Limited offline functionality; requires internet for syncing
Mobile app with full CRM access
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Starts at $25/user/month (Starter Suite)
No mandatory login for basic features
Requires account and paid subscription
Affordable paid plans with advanced features
Enterprise features require $175/user/month or higher
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