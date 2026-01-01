ClickUp
ServiceNow Customer Service Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Custom statuses and workflows
Recurring tasks for routine follow-ups
100+ workflow automations
15+ specialized view types
Table view for spreadsheet-style case management
Workload view for team capacity planning
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Proofing for annotating attachments
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Agents for autonomous task execution
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Assigned comments for action items
SyncUps for team video meetings
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with real-time metrics
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
No mandatory login for basic features