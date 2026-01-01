The #1 ServiceNow Customer Service Management Alternative

ServiceNow manages cases. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and goals so customer service teams resolve issues faster without switching between platforms or waiting for IT setup.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Resolve cases faster with less complexity

ClickUp vs ServiceNow Customer Service Management

ServiceNow requires enterprise budgets and IT implementation. ClickUp gives customer service teams everything they need in one workspace.

ServiceNow Customer Service Management

  • Enterprise pricing requires significant budget commitment
  • Complex implementation needs IT resources and long setup times
  • Steep learning curve for agents and administrators
  • Limited self-service capabilities without additional modules
  • Cross-department orchestration requires extensive configuration

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, chat, and goals in one workspace
  • Start immediately with Free Forever plan; no IT setup required
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for case management
  • 100+ automations to orchestrate workflows across departments
  • Real-time collaboration with assigned comments and Chat
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why customer service teams choose ClickUp over ServiceNow

ClickUp delivers case management, knowledge bases, and team collaboration in one platform. Start free, scale affordably, and resolve customer issues faster without enterprise complexity.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ServiceNow Customer Service Management

Case Management & Workflows
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Custom statuses and workflows
Recurring tasks for routine follow-ups
100+ workflow automations
Views & Visualization
15+ specialized view types
Table view for spreadsheet-style case management
Workload view for team capacity planning
Knowledge Management & Documentation
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Proofing for annotating attachments
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI Agents for autonomous task execution
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
Assigned comments for action items
SyncUps for team video meetings
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards with real-time metrics
Offline Access & Mobile
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
No mandatory login for basic features
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