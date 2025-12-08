Insights from ClickUp

Workplace Productivity Research

A centralized library of original workplace research on how modern teams use AI, run meetings, manage communication, juggle apps, and stay productive.

Featured 2025 Research Study

The Hidden Costs of Work Sprawl

See the real price organizations pay for fragmented tools, scattered processes, and lost context. This flagship report exposes the silent productivity drain of Work Sprawl.

61% of knowledge workers say they spend more time managing work than actually doing it.

The average employee toggles between apps 1,200 times a day

54% of employees say the software stack at their company influenced their decision to quit or stay.

Companies lose an estimated $2.5 million per 1,000 employees every year due to inefficiency,

App Sprawl New
February 2026 Research Study

Chat Overload at Work

Half of knowledge workers report spending 2 or more hours a day managing chat, simply triaging the conversation around them.

chat-stat-1
January 2026 Research Study

The Reality of Meeting Inefficiency

Nearly 30% of meetings could be replaced with asynchronous work, yet teams still rely on real-time discussions

How-do-you-take-meeting-notes
February 2026 Research Study

Why We Procrastinate at Work

42% describe feeling overwhelmed and defaulting to procrastination, as a recurring pattern in their work life.

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Featured 2025 Research Study

The State of AI Maturity

This report examines the current state of AI adoption, exposes the convergence gap holding organizations back, and provides a practical framework for moving from fragmented systems to Ambient AI.

Adoption

Only 12% said AI is fully integrated and context-aware in their company.

Measurement

47% of people said they don't measure AI's impact at all.

Fragmentation

54% report scattered or mostly scattered work systems.

Governance

53% have no AI governance or only informal guidelines.

AI Maturity Results v2
November 2025 Research Study

How Voice-First Workflows Unlock Wellness

72% of workers experience typing-related discomfort that degrades performance

The Case for Voice to Text
Feature 2024 Research Study

The State of Productivity

This report examines the current state of AI adoption, exposes the convergence gap holding organizations back, and provides a practical framework for moving from fragmented systems to Ambient AI.

Disconnected Tools

Low performing teams are four times more likely to use 15 or more tools.

Fragmented Comms

Only 26% of low performing teams believe their teams work collaboratively.

Data Silos

Low performing teams are five times more likely to lack central access to work details.

Complex Workflow

80% of low performing teams still struggle with busywork due to lack of automation.

The 2024 State of Productivity Report Cover

According to a study by Forrester, ClickUp saves the average company over 30k hours per year.

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