A centralized library of original workplace research on how modern teams use AI, run meetings, manage communication, juggle apps, and stay productive.
See the real price organizations pay for fragmented tools, scattered processes, and lost context. This flagship report exposes the silent productivity drain of Work Sprawl.
61% of knowledge workers say they spend more time managing work than actually doing it.
The average employee toggles between apps 1,200 times a day
54% of employees say the software stack at their company influenced their decision to quit or stay.
Companies lose an estimated $2.5 million per 1,000 employees every year due to inefficiency,
Half of knowledge workers report spending 2 or more hours a day managing chat, simply triaging the conversation around them.
Nearly 30% of meetings could be replaced with asynchronous work, yet teams still rely on real-time discussions
42% describe feeling overwhelmed and defaulting to procrastination, as a recurring pattern in their work life.
This report examines the current state of AI adoption, exposes the convergence gap holding organizations back, and provides a practical framework for moving from fragmented systems to Ambient AI.
Only 12% said AI is fully integrated and context-aware in their company.
47% of people said they don't measure AI's impact at all.
54% report scattered or mostly scattered work systems.
53% have no AI governance or only informal guidelines.
72% of workers experience typing-related discomfort that degrades performance
This report examines the current state of AI adoption, exposes the convergence gap holding organizations back, and provides a practical framework for moving from fragmented systems to Ambient AI.
Low performing teams are four times more likely to use 15 or more tools.
Only 26% of low performing teams believe their teams work collaboratively.
Low performing teams are five times more likely to lack central access to work details.
80% of low performing teams still struggle with busywork due to lack of automation.