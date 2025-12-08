The State of AI Maturity 2025

Nearly every organization is investing in AI, yet most are not seeing transformative results. They find themselves running experiments, dabbling in automation, but failing to scale or integrate AI into the fabric of daily work.

Our survey of 316 professionals reveals that true AI transformation requires more than adopting AI features. Organizations investing in AI face a critical disconnect:

47% don't measure AI's impact

54% operate with scattered systems

and only 12% have achieved full AI integration

This study shows that the real barrier isn't technology; it's Convergence.

True transformation is rare because most organizations lack the unified context that AI needs

for compounding benefits. Scattered tools, siloed data, and fragmented workflows create an environment where AI can only deliver marginal improvements

rather than exponential value. Work Sprawl costs organizations $2.5 trillion annually in lost productivity. Without Convergence, AI investments compound this problem rather than solve it.

This report examines the current state of AI adoption, exposes the convergence gap holding organizations back, and provides a practical framework for moving from fragmented systems to Ambient AI—where intelligence becomes invisible, always-on, and seamlessly integrated into every aspect of work.