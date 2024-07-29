The 2024 State of Productivity Report

Introduction
At ClickUp, our mission is to save people time by creating the everything app for work.
We believe that productivity is a journey, not a destination, and that every team member has the potential to drive productivity forward, one small improvement at a time.
That's why we partnered with ProjectManagement.com to survey over 400 teams worldwide to uncover the current state of productivity and understand what sets high-performing organizations apart in their approach to teamwork, processes, and tools.
By implementing these insights, we believe organizations can bridge the productivity gap and achieve higher performance. 🚀
Gaurav AgarwalChief Operating Officer at ClickUp
As the COO of ClickUp, I have witnessed firsthand the impact of seamless collaboration, efficient operations, and goal-oriented work with the right tools on an organization's productivity.
The insights in this report affirm our philosophy of redefining work and driving our continuous effort to create an all-in-one solution that brings your teams closer together, saving time and increasing productivity. I trust that you will find these insights as impactful as we did.
Together, we can navigate the journey toward higher productivity.
Survey methodology and demographics
We surveyed 400 teams from a diverse range of roles, including frontline team members to executive leadership, across 20 industries worldwide. This diversity ensured a comprehensive range of perspectives and insights into productivity.
Participants assessed their current productivity levels, focusing on productivity as a dynamic and ongoing process.