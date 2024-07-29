Report

The 2024 State of Productivity Report

By ClickUp

The secrets of high-performing organizations — and how you can integrate teamwork, processes, and tools to unlock world-class productivity

Introduction

At ClickUp, our mission is to save people time by creating the everything app for work.

We believe that productivity is a journey, not a destination, and that every team member has the potential to drive productivity forward, one small improvement at a time.

That's why we partnered with ProjectManagement.com to survey over 400 teams worldwide to uncover the current state of productivity and understand what sets high-performing organizations apart in their approach to teamwork, processes, and tools.

By implementing these insights, we believe organizations can bridge the productivity gap and achieve higher performance. 🚀

Gaurav Agarwal

Gaurav AgarwalChief Operating Officer at ClickUp

As the COO of ClickUp, I have witnessed firsthand the impact of seamless collaboration, efficient operations, and goal-oriented work with the right tools on an organization's productivity.

The insights in this report affirm our philosophy of redefining work and driving our continuous effort to create an all-in-one solution that brings your teams closer together, saving time and increasing productivity. I trust that you will find these insights as impactful as we did.

Together, we can navigate the journey toward higher productivity.


Survey methodology and demographics

We surveyed 400 teams from a diverse range of roles, including frontline team members to executive leadership, across 20 industries worldwide. This diversity ensured a comprehensive range of perspectives and insights into productivity.

Participants assessed their current productivity levels, focusing on productivity as a dynamic and ongoing process.

The productivity gap

Our survey revealed that 93% of organizations feel they are lacking in productivity.

This productivity gap calls for a review of challenges and learning from highly productive teams.

Defining high and low performers

Respondents were asked to rate their team's productivity on a scale of 1 to 6. Throughout this report, we define:

High performers

as those who rated their teams as a 5 or 6.

Low performers

as those who rated their teams as a 1 or 2.

Key causes of productivity loss overwhelmingly include disconnected tools, fragmented communication, work silos, and complex workflows:

Disconnected tools and visibility


Low performing teams are four times more likely to use 15 or more tools.

This results in difficulty staying updated, tracking progress, and identifying issues, causing increased stress and inefficiency.

Fragmented communication


Only 26% of low performing teams believe their teams work collaboratively.

Fragmented communication across various channels and dispersed teams hinder effective collaboration.

Work and data silos


Low performing teams are five times more likely to lack central access to work details.

Departments often work in isolation, focusing only on their goals, which leads to internal competition.

Complex workflows and lack of automation


80% of low performing teams still struggle with busywork due to lack of automation.

Complex workflows and inconsistent processes prevent effective automation.

Zeb Evans

Zeb EvansFounder and CEO at ClickUp

Productivity today is largely broken.

It's mostly because of the sheer volume of software and platforms and tools that we have to switch between in order to get work done. The time it takes to toggle between these platforms makes us less efficient and valuable context is lost.

We all spend so much time asking questions about work – where answers live, what the status updates are, who owns what – at the expense of doing the actual work.

9 ways teams close the productivity gap

In this report, you'll learn 9 strategies used by high performing teams to solve the challenges above in their approach to teamwork, tools, and processes that you can adopt in your organization to unlock higher levels of productivity.

1. Measuring productivity: a complex yet crucial task

Measuring productivity banner

40% of teams lack a formal way to measure productivity

Survey Question: How does your organization measure or monitor productivity?

Measuring productivity is crucial for management, yet many organizations lack a cohesive approach, presenting significant opportunities for improvement.

Over 40% of respondents

didn't have a formal way to measure productivity, rising to almost 50% for low-performing teams.

Nearly 25%

of high performing teams lack an established approach.

Quantitative performance metrics

are the most popular method for measurement at 35% of all responses.

Key takeaways

Organizations typically start with basic activity metrics and mature to evaluate broader impacts. Highly productive teams effectively use a mix of quantitative metrics, feedback, and technology.

Establishing a cohesive measurement approach and progressively incorporating more comprehensive metrics can drive significant productivity improvement.

Chris Hicken

Chris HickenChief Productivity Officer at ClickUp

"Formal productivity measurement methods are critical for sustained improvement. As companies grow, they need to evolve their metrics to encompass not just output but also impact and quality."

2. Tool overload: a hidden productivity killer

Tool overload banner

87% of high performing teams use 9 or fewer tools

Survey Question: How many different tools does your organization use to track tasks, projects, and information between teams?

Using fewer tools correlates with higher productivity, teams with many disconnected tools lead to inefficiencies created by context switching, information silos, and fragmented collaboration.

Over 87% of high performing teams

use 9 or fewer tools.

Low performing teams

are 4 times more likely to use 15+ tools.

One-third of respondents

use between 5 and 9 tools.

Key takeaways

High performing teams centralize workflows and integrate tools to reduce inefficiencies.

By reducing the number of tools and ensuring exceptional integration, organizations can significantly enhance productivity and streamline their operations.

Simplified tool environments lead to better focus, less time spent managing tools, and improved communication.

Lauren Makielski Vice President of Operations at Hawke Media

"Effective integration ensures that the number of tools doesn't contribute to bloat, as the transition between tools is seamless for employees.

Essentially anything that we need to do, we put in a single tool and be sure it's being tracked and that we're getting sh*t done for our clients."

3. Integrating AI: the key to staying competitive

AI Banner

79% of business leaders believe AI is essential for competition

Survey Question: How integral is AI to your business operations and competitiveness?

Adopting AI is crucial for staying competitive, as its integration can significantly boost productivity, reduce costs, and streamline operations.

However, the gap between recognizing AI's importance and fully implementing it hinders potential benefits.

79% of businesses believe

that without AI, they would not be able to effectively compete in their industry.

Only 49% of companies

have widely adopted AI across teams.

58% of business leaders

plan to replace headcount with AI in 2024.

Key takeaways

AI is recognized as essential for competitiveness. Successful AI integration boosts productivity, reduces costs, and streamlines operations.

Companies not investing in AI risk falling behind. "In the last 18 months, AI has created new productivity enhancements, including task automation, performance coaching, and predictive analytics. Companies that embrace AI can achieve notable gains, while those that do not may struggle to keep up," says Chris Hicken, Chief Productivity Officer at ClickUp.

Encouraging AI adoption, providing comprehensive training, and establishing dedicated AI teams are critical for leveraging AI's full potential.

Mike Coons

Mike CoonsProgram Manager at DISH Network 

"Today, with AI integrated into our digital workspace, all I have to do is type a question, ‘What’s the latest on this project?’ and I get a fully formatted list of everything that’s happened. "

4. Documentation: the unsung hero of efficiency

Documentation banner

High performing teams are 8 times more likely to document all daily work

Survey Question: How ingrained is documentation in your team culture?

Centralized documentation boosts productivity by enhancing information gathering, best practices, and improving decision-making, while low-performing teams suffer from fragmented knowledge that create inefficiencies.

High performing teams are 5 times more likely

to agree that documentation is ingrained in team culture.

High performing teams are also 8 times

more likely to document all aspects of daily work in a central repository.

Low performing teams are almost 6 times

less likely to have documentation ingrained in team culture.

Key takeaways

Effective documentation is a strategic asset that enables smoother operations, better decision-making, and faster onboarding.

Centralizing and normalizing company data enhances AI responses and prevents scattered corporate knowledge.

Organizations should integrate knowledge management into workflows, remove barriers to documentation, and ensure documentation is accessible in context.

Steven Kearny

Steven KearnyStrategic Customer Success Lead at ClickUp

"At ClickUp, we believe that documentation is the backbone of operational efficiency. When teams have easy access to well-organized information, they can work more independently and make informed decisions quickly."

5. Centralizing work: The path to team productivity

Centralizing work banner

High performing teams are 5 times more likely to centralize project details

Survey Question: Are all critical project details readily available via one central tool?

Centralizing work improves efficiency and effectiveness across teams and departments, while low-performing teams suffer from fragmented project details and lack of visibility.

High performing teams are 5 times more likely

to strongly agree with having one centralized place for work.

Only 1 in 5 respondents strongly agreed

that all critical project details are readily available via one central tool.

Key takeaways

Highly productive teams effectively centralize work details, enhancing visibility and transparency.

This centralization must be complemented with effective collaboration practices and streamlined workflows.

Investing in a central work management platform ensures consistency, reduces silos, and streamlines operations.

Christa Keers

Christa KeersSenior Project Manager at University of Missouri

"Getting all the work into one place is key to getting accurate status updates and providing transparency to all stakeholders.

Today, we collaborate within one system and have visibility into critical data. This allows our various teams to report progress, identify workload and capacity issues, and plan in a more accurate way. "

6. Ownership drives operational accountability

Ownership banner

High performing teams are two times more likely to have clear workflow ownership compared to low performing teams

Survey Question: Who is responsible for establishing workflows and best practices in your organization?

Assigning responsibility for workflows and best practices is crucial for operations, while low-performing teams often lack clear accountability structures, leading to non-impactful work and poor collaboration.

34% of teams assign this role to

a Centralized Project Management Office (PMO) or Center of Operational Excellence (COE).

Low performing teams are nearly twice as likely

not to have clear ownership of workflow efficiency.

Key takeaways

Highly productive teams adjust the ownership of operational excellence based on business needs.

Centralizing responsibilities under the PMO or COE drives structured teamwork and collaboration.

Clear workflow ownership and accountability improve productivity by ensuring dedicated oversight and defined success metrics.

Tanya Cummings

Tanya CummingsDirector of Global Marketing Communications at MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions

"Having all of the dependencies, assigned roles, well documented tasks, and standard documents already thought out in a reusable format has been crucial to optimizing our workflows."

7. Aligning work with objectives for impactful work

Aligning Work Banner

Survey Question: Are projects directly connected to organizational objectives with clear top-to-bottom visibility?

Aligning work with organizational objectives ensures that every team member understands how their efforts contribute to larger goals, fostering a sense of purpose and driving better performance.

However, many teams struggle with this alignment, leading to a lack of direction and low impact work.

High performing teams are twice as likely

to ensure projects align with strategic priorities.

Only 27% of respondents strongly agreed

that their projects are directly connected to organizational objectives.

Key takeaways

Improving alignment between work and organizational objectives significantly enhances productivity.

Highly productive teams ensure that projects are not only visible but also directly tied to strategic goals, creating a cohesive and motivated workforce.

Documenting goals and connecting them to tasks via a unified project view enhances alignment and ownership.

Chris Hicken

Chris HickenChief Productivity Officer at ClickUp

"The evidence is clear. When we can clearly connect each employee's work to company objectives, productivity improves."

8. Automation: The key to eliminating busywork

Automating busywork banner

60% of high performing teams minimize busywork through automation

Survey Question: Is busywork minimized through automation in your organization?

Automation is crucial for minimizing busywork and enabling teams to focus on high-impact tasks.

However, many organizations still struggle to effectively reduce busywork, resulting in inefficiencies and wasted resources.

60% of high performing teams agree

that busywork is minimized through automation.

Almost 80% of low performing teams

disagreed that busywork is minimized through automation.

Key takeaways

Even among highly productive teams, busywork remains a significant opportunity for improvement.

Investing in better automation and proper implementation helps teams focus on important work and less on repetitive tasks.

Eliminating manual processes and leveraging advanced tools can enhance productivity and reduce busywork.

Steven Kearny

Steven KearnyStrategic Customer Success Lead at ClickUp

"Almost 40% of high performing teams believe busywork is not effectively reduced by automation, indicating that it remains a significant opportunity even among teams that say they're highly efficient."

9. Collaborative culture valued, but not always implemented

Collaborative culture banner

85% of high performing teams foster strong collaborative cultures

Survey Question: Is collaboration the default approach in your organization, with empowered teams working together and breaking down silos

Effective collaboration is crucial for organizational success, but it is not always implemented well, leading to disparities in performance.

Over 85% of high performing teams agree

that teams are empowered to work together.

Only 26% of low performers agree that

their teams are empowered to work together.

Key takeaways

High performing teams excel in creating collaborative environments, while low performers struggle.

Investing in collaborative tools and fostering a culture of transparency and accountability can significantly enhance collaboration and drive higher performance.

Chris Hicken

Chris HickenChief Productivity Officer at ClickUp

"Highly productive teams succeed by empowering their teams through transparency, accountability, and the right tools. By centralizing work, sharing goals, and fostering open communication, they create environments where collaboration thrives and performance increases."

Our 6 strategic recommendations

Our survey reveals that 93% of respondents see room for improvement in their productivity, highlighting four main challenges:

  • lack of visibility into work and progress
  • poor team collaboration
  • work and data silos
  • and minimal automation with complex workflows

To bridge the productivity gap effectively, organizations must adopt a comprehensive approach that integrates all these elements into a cohesive productivity strategy.

Here are six strategic recommendations derived from our survey insights to help your organization achieve and sustain world-class productivity:

1. Centralize and integrate tools


Visibility and integration are vital to improving productivity.

This centralization enhances visibility and streamlines workflows, addressing the common problem of work and data silos.

2. Integrate AI and automation


AI and automation are powerful tools for unlocking efficiency.

Investing in AI-driven strategies and automation tools can eliminate repetitive tasks, improve efficiency, and allow organizations to focus on high-impact work.

3. Align work with strategic goals


Aligning work with organizational objectives is fundamental to driving productivity.

By documenting goals and connecting them to tasks, organizations can ensure clear visibility and work alignment with business goals.

4. Start measuring productivity


Effective measurement is crucial for smart decision-making and continuous improvement.

Establishing subjective feedback and objective analytics are essential for organizations to track progress, identify areas for improvement, and drive productivity.

5. Foster accountability and collaboration


Accountability and collaboration are key to driving productivity.

Ensuring dedicated workflow oversight and promoting transparency can significantly help teams work drive impact against shared goals.

6. Simplify and streamline workflows


Streamlining workflows is essential for reducing complexity and enhancing efficiency.

By simplifying processes and eliminating unnecessary steps, organizations can reduce busywork and improve productivity.

Angela BunnerGVP of Solutions and GTM Enablement at ClickUp

"Productivity is an ongoing journey that requires integrating teamwork, processes, and tools to empower every team member.

At ClickUp, we're committed to supporting this journey by investing in technology, fostering collaboration, and refining our strategies. Use the insights from this report to identify areas for improvement and take actionable steps.

Even small changes can lead to significant gains. ClickUp is here to help you achieve lasting success."

