The 2024 State of Productivity Report

At ClickUp, our mission is to save people time by creating the everything app for work.

We believe that productivity is a journey, not a destination, and that every team member has the potential to drive productivity forward, one small improvement at a time.

That's why we partnered with ProjectManagement.com to survey over 400 teams worldwide to uncover the current state of productivity and understand what sets high-performing organizations apart in their approach to teamwork, processes, and tools.

By implementing these insights, we believe organizations can bridge the productivity gap and achieve higher performance. 🚀