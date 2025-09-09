Forrester Study: The Total Economic Impact™ Of ClickUp

See how ClickUp drove significant ROI for its customers in a new study. Forrester conducted a Total Economic Impact™ analysis of our Converged AI Workspace and found that ClickUp drove 384% ROI over three years.
Organizations interviewed by Forrester reported significant results with ClickUp, highlighting four key areas of impact:
By streamlining workflows and consolidating tools, ClickUp delivered a remarkable 384% return on investment over three years.
Organizations generated $3.9M in additional revenue over three years by accelerating project delivery and reallocating saved time to revenue-driving activity.
Organizations saved 92,400 hours by year three through AI, automation, and more efficient collaboration enabled by ClickUp.
Businesses recoup their investment in ClickUp in under six months thanks to rapid productivity gains and cost savings.
"The glue of what we do is workflow management, and the glue of what every organization does is workflow management. I see now the opportunity goes through sales, legal, product, engineering, and commercial. It's all one workflow in one tool with everybody looking at the same thing. We could not achieve these results without ClickUp."
—CTO and Managing Director, Gaming Company
Download the complete Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study and discover the cost savings and business benefits enabled by ClickUp.
The complete 20-page study includes methodology, detailed financial analysis, and customer interview insights.
Results based on Forrester's composite organization model. Individual results may vary.