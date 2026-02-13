Small Business Suite

Everything your small business needs, and more

A fully converged suite of enterprise-grade tools, support, and AI – all in one place, all for one price.

For teams of 5-100.

WORK SPRAWL

Your team is losing 60% of its time

You're wasting hours on disconnected tools and manual processes. ClickUp unifies everything in one AI workspace, so your team can accomplish more with less.

The old way:

  • Juggling 20+ disconnected apps.
  • AI without context.
  • Manual, repetitive processes.
  • Unclear handoffs.
  • Stalled growth.

The ClickUp way:

  • One converged AI workspace.
  • AI with full work context.
  • Agentic workflows.
  • Seamless collaboration.
  • Scalable growth.
THE NEW ERA OF WORK

Work smarter, not harder with ClickUp

The enterprise-level suite small businesses don't normally have access to.

Converged AI Workspace v4

One Converged AI Workspace

20+ work apps you need (projects, Docs, Chat, whiteboards, time tracking, CRM, dashboards) integrated and working together.

Brain LLMs v2

All-Access to ClickUp Brain

The always-on AI assistant that truly knows your business. Plus, premium LLMs and AI Agents that work 24/7.

Services chat v3

Dedicated Support and Service Hours

Support to keep you running smoothly, with guidance through onboarding, AI integration, and ongoing optimization.

CONSOLIDATE

Replace 20+ apps with one workspace

Save time and cut costs with all apps, workflows, and real-time reports in one platform.

Keep your team aligned and projects moving forward with seamless task management that actually works.

Projects & Tasks 2280 x 1440

WORK SMARTER

Your AI-powered Small Business Suite

Maximize productivity with best-in-class AI tools, LLMs, and Agents embedded in your workspace.

AI Super Agents
Always-on coworkers that scale your small team. Use intuitive agent-building tools to bring any idea, workflow, or productivity hack to life.
AI Super Agents 1100 x 492
Premium LLMs
No need to pay for multiple AI tools. Instantly access the latest Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT models in your workspace.
Brain LLMs LIGHT 1100 x 492
AI Notetaker
AI Notetaker joins calls, captures detailed notes, creates tasks, and shares summaries with your team, so nothing is overlooked.
AI Notetaker 720 x 492
AI Projects
Work moves forward on its own with automated task assigning, progress tracking, and prioritization.
AI Projects 720 x 492
AI Search & Ask
Mention @Brain for instant answers and insights from all your tools, files, and data. Your team's single source of truth – always up to date.
AI Search & Ask 720 x 492
ENTERPRISE-GRADE SUPPORT

Our team is always there for your team

Access premium tools and talk to our experts on a small business budget.

ClickUp Assist 620 x 370
ClickUp loves small businesses

We're obsessed with helping small businesses win

"Small businesses are the heartbeat of opportunity.We built ClickUp Small Business Suite
so entrepreneurs could spend less time on busywork and more time building their dreams."

—Zeb Evans, Founder & CEO, ClickUp
REAL TEAMS. UNREAL RESULTS.

Less busywork, more dream-building

3+ hours saved weekly

By 60% of customers.

6+ tools replaced

With one AI workspace.

55% saved money

By switching to ClickUp.

97% improved efficiency

From using ClickUp.

88% report better collaboration

From using ClickUp.

Zero disruption

When migrating to ClickUp.

How Path8 Productions eliminated Work Sprawl

"We were spending too much time updating different systems that weren't talking to each other.
It slowed us down and increased the chance of things falling through the cracks."

—Pat Henderson, Founder & Executive Producer, Path8 Productions

Path Henderson path8
Resources

Small businesses get more done with ClickUp

Learn how to grow in the age of AI with our SMB resources.

Why ClickUp Loves Small Businesses 620 x 370

Why ClickUp Loves Small Businesses, and Why Small Businesses Love ClickUp

Small businesses are why ClickUp exists; Zeb built it for scrappy entrepreneurs. See how SMBs are replacing 20+ apps and reclaiming their time.

Small Business Playbook 2026 620 x 370

The AI-Powered Small Business Playbook for 2026

See what's possible: real strategies to unify tools, automate workflows, and eliminate Work Sprawl with AI.

Elevate in the Age of AI 620 x 370

Elevate Your Small Business in the Age of AI Playbook

Ready to implement? Your detailed roadmap from setup to scale – with specific phases, tools, and AI capabilities.

ClickUp

Ready for an enterprise-level upgrade?

Talk to an expert about Small Business Suite today!

