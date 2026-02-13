Our team is always there for your team
Access premium tools and talk to our experts on a small business budget.
A fully converged suite of enterprise-grade tools, support, and AI – all in one place, all for one price.
For teams of 5-100.
For teams of 5-100.
You're wasting hours on disconnected tools and manual processes. ClickUp unifies everything in one AI workspace, so your team can accomplish more with less.
The enterprise-level suite small businesses don't normally have access to.
20+ work apps you need (projects, Docs, Chat, whiteboards, time tracking, CRM, dashboards) integrated and working together.
The always-on AI assistant that truly knows your business. Plus, premium LLMs and AI Agents that work 24/7.
Support to keep you running smoothly, with guidance through onboarding, AI integration, and ongoing optimization.
Save time and cut costs with all apps, workflows, and real-time reports in one platform.
Keep your team aligned and projects moving forward with seamless task management that actually works.
Maximize productivity with best-in-class AI tools, LLMs, and Agents embedded in your workspace.
Access premium tools and talk to our experts on a small business budget.
By 60% of customers.
With one AI workspace.
By switching to ClickUp.
From using ClickUp.
From using ClickUp.
When migrating to ClickUp.
—Pat Henderson, Founder & Executive Producer, Path8 Productions
Learn how to grow in the age of AI with our SMB resources.
Talk to an expert about Small Business Suite today!