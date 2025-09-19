Elevate Your Small Business in the Age of AI Playbook

Work Sprawl: Why SMBs Need Change
Work Sprawl is the silent killer of small business productivity.
When your team is forced to hop between disconnected tools, manually update systems, and chase down information, you lose time, money, and momentum.
We’ve seen this firsthand—businesses juggling six or more tools, losing up to 40% of their time just switching between apps and copying information.
This isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s an industry-wide crisis that costs trillions in wasted potential every year. As a small business, you can’t afford to let work sprawl hold you back.
You need every resource working in harmony, not in silos.