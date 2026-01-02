How path8 Productions Converged 6-tools-in-1 With ClickUp

path8 knew they needed a better way to get work done. They decided to consolidate siloed tools into one unified command center for work.

Pat chose ClickUp and signed up for the Small Business Suite—a bundled plan for 1 to 25-person teams that delivers enterprise-level performance and features.

One platform for everything

By unifying planning, tracking, communication, and time in one place, path8 now runs on AI-supported workflows that reduce manual work, improve visibility, and accelerate decisions.

Statuses are entered once and automatically sync across projects, views, and reports—invaluable for a small but highly performant company.

AI-driven insights and visibility

ClickUp Brain connects their entire business context, and provides access to multiple premium LLMs, Agents, and Automations that drive productivity.

Pat’s team now generates the weekly meeting agenda in half the time it took before with ClickUp Brain.

The AI automatically surfaces tasks due that week and the next, along with their owners, reducing manual work and the risk of missed deadlines.

Messaging and work come together

Editors, producers, and freelancers stay aligned on ClickUp Chat as conversations now live next to tasks and timelines.

Integrated time tracking for instant payroll

Hours logged on tasks roll straight into timesheets, eliminating exports and giving producers instant visibility into how long each project actually takes with ClickUp Time Tracking + Timesheets.

Fast rollout, minimal disruption

ClickUp’s implementation support and onboarding enabled a ~8-week go-live, smooth team ramp, and in-flight iteration—no complex configuration; no disruption to client work!