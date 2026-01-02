How path8 Productions Converged 6-tools-in-1 With ClickUp

When a talented team struggled with tool sprawl
The path8 team was drowning in tool sprawl—Smartsheet, Dropbox Paper, Toggl, Loom, Grain, and Slack all fighting for attention.
Every update meant copying the same information across multiple platforms, turning simple tasks into a flurry of tool-hopping and context switching, where the truth got lost along the way.
When Slack and Smartsheet inevitably fell out of sync, producers had to lean on memory to catch upcoming tasks, introducing risk for a fast-moving production schedule.
Pat HendersonFounder & Executive Producer, path8 Productions
“We were spending too much time updating different systems that weren’t talking to each other. It slowed us down and increased the chance of things falling through the cracks.”