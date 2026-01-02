Customer Story

How path8 Productions Converged 6-tools-in-1 With ClickUp

path8 team

6 tools replaced by one

connected workspace for projects, chat, time, and assets

60% less time

spent prepping for team meetings—from 30-60 mins to just 10 mins

Zero disruption

during transition—less than 8 weeks from decision to go-live

Company Overview
Boston-based path8 Productions creates high-impact corporate, brand, and promotional videos for clients ranging from local businesses to national brands like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. They specialize in the health care, government, and education sectors.

Story Snapshot
The team at path8 Productions was spending too much time on admin and project management. After years of juggling projects, finances, and communications across scattered tools, they adopted ClickUp’s Small Business Suite to unify planning, communication, and time in one system.

This accelerated decision-making and execution, and freed the team to focus on creative work. Today, the team is happier, more efficient, and can move faster.

  • Industry: Video Production
  • Employees: Less than 50
  • Use Case: Project management
The Challenge

When a talented team struggled with tool sprawl


The path8 team was drowning in tool sprawl—Smartsheet, Dropbox Paper, Toggl, Loom, Grain, and Slack all fighting for attention.

Every update meant copying the same information across multiple platforms, turning simple tasks into a flurry of tool-hopping and context switching, where the truth got lost along the way.

When Slack and Smartsheet inevitably fell out of sync, producers had to lean on memory to catch upcoming tasks, introducing risk for a fast-moving production schedule.

Pat HendersonFounder & Executive Producer, path8 Productions

“We were spending too much time updating different systems that weren’t talking to each other. It slowed us down and increased the chance of things falling through the cracks.”

The Solution

Enter: ClickUp's Small Business Suite


path8 knew they needed a better way to get work done. They decided to consolidate siloed tools into one unified command center for work.

Pat chose ClickUp and signed up for the Small Business Suite—a bundled plan for 1 to 25-person teams that delivers enterprise-level performance and features.

One platform for everything

By unifying planning, tracking, communication, and time in one place, path8 now runs on AI-supported workflows that reduce manual work, improve visibility, and accelerate decisions.

Statuses are entered once and automatically sync across projects, views, and reports—invaluable for a small but highly performant company.

AI-driven insights and visibility

ClickUp Brain connects their entire business context, and provides access to multiple premium LLMs, Agents, and Automations that drive productivity.

Brain use at path8

Pat’s team now generates the weekly meeting agenda in half the time it took before with ClickUp Brain.

The AI automatically surfaces tasks due that week and the next, along with their owners, reducing manual work and the risk of missed deadlines.

Notetaker_task creation

Messaging and work come together

Editors, producers, and freelancers stay aligned on ClickUp Chat as conversations now live next to tasks and timelines.

Integrated time tracking for instant payroll

Hours logged on tasks roll straight into timesheets, eliminating exports and giving producers instant visibility into how long each project actually takes with ClickUp Time Tracking + Timesheets.

time-tracking-02

Fast rollout, minimal disruption

ClickUp’s implementation support and onboarding enabled a ~8-week go-live, smooth team ramp, and in-flight iteration—no complex configuration; no disruption to client work!

SBS Playbook smaller

Get the playbook that thousands of SMBs are using to consolidate their tech stack, reclaim countless hours of precious time, and eliminate work sprawl!

Easing the path to productivity


path8 team

path8 now makes faster decisions from live project data, logs time where work happens, and runs on a scalable, easy-to-use system—while reducing app sprawl and busywork so more hours go to creative delivery.

Consolidation of tools lowered subscription spend and admin overhead

Faster decision-making with live project data in one place

Improved alignment as messaging now sits beside tasks and timelines

Streamlined processes; payroll and reporting run without exports

Rapid adoption and smooth onboarding with zero dropped messages or tasks during migration

Pat HendersonFounder & Executive Producer, path8 Productions

“ClickUp brought everything under one roof. We’re more efficient, our team’s happier, and I can focus on the creative work instead of chasing project updates.”

