Virtual event

Elevate Your Small Business in the Age of AI

Struggling to keep your small business running smoothly?

Limited resources, manual processes, and disconnected tools slow your growth and drain your team’s energy.

Join our live webinar to see how you can unify, automate, and accelerate your business operations with AI-powered workflows that free you to focus on what matters most: growing your business.

Event details

What you'll learn

Unlock the full potential of your small business with AI-powered workflows designed for real-world SMB challenges, including:

  • Unifying your business operations in one AI-powered workspace

  • Automating repetitive tasks and processes so you can focus on growth

  • Live demos of AI and Agents built for scaling your business operations

Elevate Your Small Business in the Age of AI Hero Image

The challenge

The way small businesses run is broken

In the Age of AI, running a business is more complex than ever. From sales and support to marketing and operations, demands are rising—but for most small teams, the way work gets done hasn’t evolved to keep up.

Business Operations Chaos Sprawl

The old way vs the new way

Why businesses are shifting to AI-powered solutions

The old way

  • Juggling multiple disconnected tools
  • Manual, repetitive processes
  • Unclear handoffs and lost context
  • Inefficient business operations and stalled growth

The new way

  • Unified business operations in one place
  • Automated workflows that save time and reduce errors
  • Seamless collaboration and visibility across teams
  • AI-powered efficiency that scales your business growth

Exclusive resources

Get access to the playbook, recording, and more

Live Q A

Live demos with Q&A

See real examples of how small businesses use AI and Agents to automate everyday operations—streamlining everything from sales to customer support and beyond.

Webinar recording

Webinar recording

Get the full event recording to revisit insights and share actionable takeaways with your team.

Happy people consultation

Free expert consultation

Book a complimentary, no-pressure session with our experts to review your current workflows and discover how ClickUp can help your business grow.

The AI-powered Small Business Playbook

The AI-powered Small Business Playbook

A step-by-step guide to moving from manual, time-consuming tasks to efficient, AI-powered business operations—designed specifically for SMBs.

Featured speakers

Meet your experts

kyle coleman webinar headshot

Kyle Coleman

GVP of Marketing at ClickUp

devin stoker webinar headshot

Devin Stoker

Director of Solutions Center of Excellence at ClickUp

holly peck webinar headshot

Holly Peck

Senior Solutions Architect at ClickUp

Register today

From small business chaos to AI-powered efficiency. You ready?

Don’t miss out—spots are limited. Register now to secure your seat and unlock exclusive resources!

ClickUp 3.0

The everything app, for work.

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime