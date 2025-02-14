Brentwood Baptist Church chose ClickUp to become the single source of truth, uniting all its campuses with one platform for projects, documents, chat, and more.

The first major transformation came with ClickUp Chat, which replaced Microsoft Teams and Slack. It seamlessly unified conversations, tasks, and projects, so teams could reduce redundant work and communicate with context.

With ClickUp, the church can now make decisions in the same place where work happens. And teams no longer need to tag colleagues in multiple platforms. Instead, they collaborate in real time within a single system that manages all their tasks and projects.

"The moment we moved to ClickUp Chat, everything changed," Dillon shared. "We didn’t have to dig through different apps to find updates. Every message, every decision—it was all right there, tied to the actual work we were doing."

ClickUp's hierarchy & Docs makes work collborative

The ClickUp hierarchy helped the church build better workflows and enhance visibility for everyone. Each campus and ministry was able to set up their own Space with dedicated workflows while still being interconnected with all teams.

Everyone could see deadlines and ownership, and automate repeatable processes, which helped drive accountability and productivity.

ClickUp is perfect for managing the church's large-scale initiatives. For major events like Easter weekend, which attracts over 20,000 attendees, they map out timelines and tasks for every promotional item like social media, video production, and emails. This ensures smooth coordination and execution across all nine campuses.

The Communications team loved using Docs - it helped them enrich content for their '40 Days of Prayer' program, which was a huge cross-team effort. They used Docs to brainstorm ideas, gather input from staff, and structure and refine the content in real time.

Dillon explains, "ClickUp empowered our staff to compile and organize our prayer initiative during the retreat collaboratively. With ClickUp Docs, we effectively mapped out tasks, organized resources for each campus, and ensured seamless collaboration among team members."