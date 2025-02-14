The Challenge
Siloed work led to broken communication and inefficiency
Brentwood Baptist Church struggled with disconnected work at its nine campuses. With fragmented communication across Microsoft Teams, Slack, and endless email chains, important discussions were continuously getting lost. This made the updating multiple systems and coordinating projects a chaotic process.
The team at Brentwood Baptist struggled to keep their ministry teams connected.
"We were juggling tools just to have conversations," Madi explained. "Some people would be on Teams and our contractors would have email threads that stretched for days. It became impossible to know where the most up-to-date information actually lived."
Project management was similarly broken. The different teams across the church relied on their own methods for tracking work—some teams used an old, hard-to-use project management tool, while others depended on spreadsheets or paper notes. There was no centralized system to see where things stood, leading to duplicated work, missed deadlines, and last-minute rushes to finalize details before events and services.
The church's management recognized that their current situation was unsustainable. So they began the hunt for a centralized solution that would break down communication siloes and allow team members to work in sync.
Dillon SherlockDigital Strategy Director
"We were with an older project management system. It was pretty outdated, not super easy to navigate.”