Customer Story

Brentwood Baptist elevates impact with ClickUp

Increased project efficiency

through streamlined workflows and workspaces.

More efficient cross-departmental meetings

because information is now centralized.

Enhanced team collaboration

with chat and work on one platform.

Company Overview
Brentwood Baptist Church is a dynamic faith community that serves its multi-campus congregations through worship, outreach, and education.

Story Snapshot
Brentwood Baptist Church has several ministries and teams working to deliver services to their communities. They often faced challenges aligning people and tasks across campuses because everyone operating in silos. By adopting ClickUp, the church consolidated project management, document collaboration, and communication into a single platform. This enhanced collaboration and streamlined processes, strengthening the impact of their work.

  • Industry: Religious Services
  • Employees: <200
  • Use Case: Company-Wide
The Challenge

Siloed work led to broken communication and inefficiency


Brentwood Baptist Church struggled with disconnected work at its nine campuses. With fragmented communication across Microsoft Teams, Slack, and endless email chains, important discussions were continuously getting lost. This made the updating multiple systems and coordinating projects a chaotic process.

The team at Brentwood Baptist struggled to keep their ministry teams connected.

"We were juggling tools just to have conversations," Madi explained. "Some people would be on Teams and our contractors would have email threads that stretched for days. It became impossible to know where the most up-to-date information actually lived."

Project management was similarly broken. The different teams across the church relied on their own methods for tracking work—some teams used an old, hard-to-use project management tool, while others depended on spreadsheets or paper notes. There was no centralized system to see where things stood, leading to duplicated work, missed deadlines, and last-minute rushes to finalize details before events and services.

The church's management recognized that their current situation was unsustainable. So they began the hunt for a centralized solution that would break down communication siloes and allow team members to work in sync.

Dillon SherlockDigital Strategy Director

"We were with an older project management system. It was pretty outdated, not super easy to navigate.”

The Solution

Converging communication and projects makes work easier


Brentwood Baptist Church chose ClickUp to become the single source of truth, uniting all its campuses with one platform for projects, documents, chat, and more.

The first major transformation came with ClickUp Chat, which replaced Microsoft Teams and Slack. It seamlessly unified conversations, tasks, and projects, so teams could reduce redundant work and communicate with context.

With ClickUp, the church can now make decisions in the same place where work happens. And teams no longer need to tag colleagues in multiple platforms. Instead, they collaborate in real time within a single system that manages all their tasks and projects.

"The moment we moved to ClickUp Chat, everything changed," Dillon shared. "We didn’t have to dig through different apps to find updates. Every message, every decision—it was all right there, tied to the actual work we were doing."


ClickUp's hierarchy & Docs makes work collborative

The ClickUp hierarchy helped the church build better workflows and enhance visibility for everyone. Each campus and ministry was able to set up their own Space with dedicated workflows while still being interconnected with all teams.

Everyone could see deadlines and ownership, and automate repeatable processes, which helped drive accountability and productivity.

ClickUp is perfect for managing the church's large-scale initiatives. For major events like Easter weekend, which attracts over 20,000 attendees, they map out timelines and tasks for every promotional item like social media, video production, and emails. This ensures smooth coordination and execution across all nine campuses.

The Communications team loved using Docs - it helped them enrich content for their '40 Days of Prayer' program, which was a huge cross-team effort. They used Docs to brainstorm ideas, gather input from staff, and structure and refine the content in real time.

Dillon explains, "ClickUp empowered our staff to compile and organize our prayer initiative during the retreat collaboratively. With ClickUp Docs, we effectively mapped out tasks, organized resources for each campus, and ensured seamless collaboration among team members."


The Impact

Less chaos helps everyone focus on the bigger mission


With ClickUp, Brentwood Baptist Church fixed how they work. Now, project deadlines are consistently met without last-minute rushes. Meetings have become more efficient because key information is centralized. And organizing large events across multiple teams and campuses is a breeze.

Madi reflected on the shift, saying, "We’re no longer spending our time trying to figure out where a conversation happened or who’s handling what."

For Dillon, the biggest change has been how the team feels about their work. "It’s just easier. We’re more connected, more in sync, and able to actually focus on doing the work instead of just managing it. ClickUp has taken away so much of the noise, and that’s allowed us to be more effective in our mission."

Madi WuebbenPromotions Director

"With ClickUp, everything is clear, and we can put our energy where it really matters—serving our congregation and making an impact in our community."

