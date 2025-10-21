Customer Story

VanHomes scales affordable housing by building smarter

15% production efficiency gain with AI

from daycard tracking and reporting

100+ staff members unite

across design, engineering, factory floor, customer sites

20% reduction in quality issues

through structured ticketing and follow-through

Company Overview
VanHomes is a manufacturer of portable homes that make housing more affordable and accessible. Founded by Vito and Nicole Russo in 2008, the business began as a search for a dignified, cost-effective living option for Vito’s parents. Today, it’s a 130-person company designing, building, and delivering relocatable homes across Australia.

Story Snapshot
VanHomes was growing fast, and their mission of providing affordable housing was too important to be slowed by work sprawl. But scattered systems left the team chasing information. During a surge in demand, delays mounted, and teams worked late nights to stay on track. That’s when VanHomes turned to ClickUp to consolidate operations into one converged AI workspace. Today, they’re scaling with confidence while fostering an innovative culture.

  • Industry: Manufacturing & Construction
  • Employees: 100+
  • Use Case: Manufacturing operations, project management, and AI automation
The Challenge

The need for a stronger unified system to advance the affordable housing mission


VanHomes wasn’t just building homes—they were helping solve a housing crisis. But their operations were strained under disconnected tools and ad-hoc processes.

The team juggled spreadsheets, Smartsheet, Slack, and printed pages to track builds. Supervisors relayed updates by word of mouth. Critical information lived in someone’s email—or worse, a paper slip pinned on the factory floor.

This lack of visibility stretched both the office staff and the on-site construction teams. Teams often worked until late at night just to keep projects moving.

For a company experiencing 50% annual growth, that inconsistency was unsustainable. VanHomes needed a system that could centralize operations, scale with demand, and support their culture of continuous improvement.

Nicole headshot

Nicole RussoFounder and Chief Operating Officer, VanHomes

“We faced inconsistencies in financial forecasting, staffing, and factory timelines, which kept us reacting to issues instead of planning ahead.”

The Solution

A connected hub for efficient homebuilding


VanHomes turned to ClickUp in search of one hub where the entire team could work together. What stood out was ClickUp’s flexibility. It streamlined production from design to delivery and became the system of record for production scheduling, HR, tax, inventory, regulatory reporting, and warranty.

For a workforce mostly made up of tradespeople, there was initial apprehension about diving into new technology. But once they saw how intuitive the workflows were, buy-in came fast.

We use QR forms so the team can share suggestions easily. Tracking them in ClickUp keeps progress visible and the culture transparent,” Nicole Russo, Founder and Chief Operating Officer, VanHomes, said.

As the partnership with ClickUp grew, new ideas could be tested and implemented quickly.

ben pic

BenProduction and Continuous Improvement Supervisor at VanHomes

“Working with ClickUp’s team, every idea we’ve brought forward has turned into a solution.”

Smarter scheduling, aligned teams

Dynamic scheduling gave VanHomes the flexibility they lacked with static Google Sheets. Supervisors could adjust timelines instantly, and every team—from sales to engineers to installers—saw updates in real time.

liam pic

Liam JohnsonProduction Manager at VanHomes

“We can foresee the problems before we even encounter them.”

Standardized daycards = measurable efficiency

The factory floor shifted from paper slips to digital daycards on shared tablets. Teams clock time, see priorities, and log issues in real time.

“On the floor, we’ve been able to achieve a 15% increase in efficiency thanks to the direction that ClickUp has given us,” Liam said.

Dashboards replace late nights

Custom dashboards became the single source of truth for throughput, dependencies, and delivery timelines—no more stitching together updates after hours.

vanhomes dashboard

“ClickUp has made tracking meetings and projects so much easier. Before, details could slip through the cracks, but now everything stays organized and visible.” Nicole explained.

AI and automations drive accuracy and speed

VanHomes cut out hours of manual admin with automations that route tasks, trigger reminders, and notify the right supervisors.

In the warranty space, AI takes customer emails, breaks them into subtasks, and categorizes each issue automatically.

“What used to take manual entry now happens instantly—it saves our team at least 10–15% of their time,” said Ben.

On the factory floor, Right-First-Time (RFT) reporting ensures that builds are done correctly the first time. Trades log issues directly into ClickUp, and AI categorizes them—whether it’s a missing part or a delay—so leaders can see trends and act quickly.

Nicole headshot

Nicole RussoFounder and Chief Operating Officer

“Other platforms force you to fit into their structure. With ClickUp, it adapts to us—our processes, our challenges—and delivers the results we need.”

The Impact

Building more homes, with more confidence

vanhomes future
The impact has gone well beyond tidy workflows. With one source of truth, teams work with less stress and greater alignment, and customers get faster delivery with transparent follow-through.

Ben summed up the visibility shift: “We’ve created a system where you’ve basically got a master list that links to all spaces—one place that has all the data.”

  • Production efficiency: 15% gain in efficiency with daycards that improved reporting and processes on the factory floor

  • Quality: 20% reduction in quality issues through structured ticketing and follow-through

  • Collaboration: 115 employees now work from one hub, cutting down rework and stress

  • Customer experience: Access to all relevant information in one place ensures trust and transparency

Looking ahead: Building with AI at the core

VanHomes continues to expand AI-driven workflows—from migrating Slack conversations into ClickUp Chat to using ClickUp Brain for warranty claims, issue tracking, and reporting.

The team is also moving toward more advanced Material Requirements Planning (MRP) by using ClickUp to track inventory and costing—laying the foundation for a complete MRP system. And as demand for affordable housing grows, VanHomes is confident their converged workspace can scale with them.

Nicole headshot

Nicole RussoFounder and Chief Operating Officer

“In ClickUp, everything’s clearer—communication, decisions, progress. It’s given us the confidence to keep moving faster together.”

