VanHomes scales affordable housing by building smarter

The Challenge
The need for a stronger unified system to advance the affordable housing mission
VanHomes wasn’t just building homes—they were helping solve a housing crisis. But their operations were strained under disconnected tools and ad-hoc processes.
The team juggled spreadsheets, Smartsheet, Slack, and printed pages to track builds. Supervisors relayed updates by word of mouth. Critical information lived in someone’s email—or worse, a paper slip pinned on the factory floor.
This lack of visibility stretched both the office staff and the on-site construction teams. Teams often worked until late at night just to keep projects moving.
For a company experiencing 50% annual growth, that inconsistency was unsustainable. VanHomes needed a system that could centralize operations, scale with demand, and support their culture of continuous improvement.
Nicole RussoFounder and Chief Operating Officer, VanHomes
“We faced inconsistencies in financial forecasting, staffing, and factory timelines, which kept us reacting to issues instead of planning ahead.”