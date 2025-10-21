VanHomes scales affordable housing by building smarter

Standardized daycards = measurable efficiency

The factory floor shifted from paper slips to digital daycards on shared tablets. Teams clock time, see priorities, and log issues in real time.

“On the floor, we’ve been able to achieve a 15% increase in efficiency thanks to the direction that ClickUp has given us,” Liam said.

Dashboards replace late nights

Custom dashboards became the single source of truth for throughput, dependencies, and delivery timelines—no more stitching together updates after hours.

“ClickUp has made tracking meetings and projects so much easier. Before, details could slip through the cracks, but now everything stays organized and visible.” Nicole explained.

AI and automations drive accuracy and speed

VanHomes cut out hours of manual admin with automations that route tasks, trigger reminders, and notify the right supervisors.

In the warranty space, AI takes customer emails, breaks them into subtasks, and categorizes each issue automatically.

“What used to take manual entry now happens instantly—it saves our team at least 10–15% of their time,” said Ben.

On the factory floor, Right-First-Time (RFT) reporting ensures that builds are done correctly the first time. Trades log issues directly into ClickUp, and AI categorizes them—whether it’s a missing part or a delay—so leaders can see trends and act quickly.