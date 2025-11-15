This wasn’t about more control; it was about more freedom. And Clickup’s flexibility became its greatest asset. By removing duplication, giving visibility, and automating the routine, ClickUp allowed the team to focus on what they do best: innovation, customer engagement, and performance.

Faster response times: no valuable leads lost in the system

No duplication: everyone works from a single source of truth

Smarter insights: AI uncovers patterns, so the team can act before issues become problems

Copywriting: The team uses ClickUp AI to quickly draft and refine social media copy

Smart tagging: AI Custom Fields automatically summarize customer email requests, create a task, and tag a relevant assignee.

Cultural lift: work became lighter, faster, and more collaborative

“Each inquiry is automatically tagged by one of our AI agents, giving us the ability to identify trends, such as a surge in parking queries, and proactively address the underlying issues,” adds Gary.

A future-ready, data-driven marketing org

For a business like British Land, marketing is the part of the machine that looks outward, to customers, to partners, to communities. ClickUp has become not just a platform, but a mindset, one that keeps marketing at the pace of its customers, and ready for whatever’s next.