Innovation held back by structure and legacy tools
Bringing together 40 marketing specialists across brand, digital, events, leasing, and retail created enormous opportunity, but also complexity. The old tools couldn’t keep pace. Updates were hard to track, leads risked getting lost, and the team’s best work wasn’t always visible across the business.
In a FTSE listed company managing £14.6 billion of assets and one of the largest property portfolios in the UK, that’s not failure, it’s inevitability. Legacy tools weren’t designed for modern marketing.
Gary WayDigital and Marketing Operations Lead
“Lack of visibility made it difficult to stay on top of workloads and manage incoming requests. It wasn’t about being behind; it was about being ready for what comes next. The tools we were using at the time weren’t particularly powerful and often became quite clunky to manage—for example, a single spreadsheet could run to 300 rows. This made keeping on top of updates more difficult than it needed to be.”