Customer Story

British Land unifies marketing with ClickUp, in the journey towards greater innovation

AI-powered efficiency

Faster content creation and smart request categorization with ClickUp Brain

Full team transparency

Eliminated duplicate work across a 40-person marketing team

30-site oversight

Centralized website change tracking and management

Company Overview
British Land is an FTSE 250 property development company that owns, develops, and manages iconic spaces across the UK. With a diverse portfolio that includes major shopping centers and flagship mixed-use campuses like Broadgate in London, British Land transforms spaces into thriving communities.

Story Snapshot
British Land’s marketing team needed a centralized location to bring their fast-growing workloads, siloed tools, and rapidly scaling team together. They embraced ClickUp to end this Work Sprawl—a decision that would ripple across their operations. Guided by Gary Way, the Digital and Marketing Operations Lead, in collaboration with technology and procurement teams, British Land restructured its marketing foundation, discovering a new rhythm in lead qualification, event planning, and cross-department transparency.

  • Industry: Real Estate
  • Employees: 600+
  • Use Case: Marketing operations, AI automation
The Challenge

Innovation held back by structure and legacy tools


Bringing together 40 marketing specialists across brand, digital, events, leasing, and retail created enormous opportunity, but also complexity. The old tools couldn’t keep pace. Updates were hard to track, leads risked getting lost, and the team’s best work wasn’t always visible across the business.

In a FTSE listed company managing £14.6 billion of assets and one of the largest property portfolios in the UK, that’s not failure, it’s inevitability. Legacy tools weren’t designed for modern marketing.

Gary WayDigital and Marketing Operations Lead

“Lack of visibility made it difficult to stay on top of workloads and manage incoming requests. It wasn’t about being behind; it was about being ready for what comes next. The tools we were using at the time weren’t particularly powerful and often became quite clunky to manage—for example, a single spreadsheet could run to 300 rows. This made keeping on top of updates more difficult than it needed to be.”

The Solution

A converged AI workspace designed for speed and clarity

ClickUp became the single home for the marketing team’s work, and in doing so, changed the culture of delivery.

Unified workstreams: every campaign, project, event, and request is visible in one place.

Smarter lead management: automated intake, structured qualification, instant handoff.

AI at work: content drafted, customer requests tagged, trends spotted in real time.

Event clarity: one live calendar accessible across departments and external partners.

Chasing down updates became a thing of the past as ClickUp delivered perfect visibility into what they needed.

For instance, the management of the company’s 20+ websites is now run completely on ClickUp. Each page-level change is logged and tracked, giving the marketing team a live record of digital operations.

Gary WayDigital and Marketing Operations Lead

"These processes simply wouldn’t be possible without ClickUp. The more we use it, the more valuable it becomes to us as we deliver for our colleagues and customers"

The Impact

From hidden work to one converged AI workspace

This wasn’t about more control; it was about more freedom. And Clickup’s flexibility became its greatest asset. By removing duplication, giving visibility, and automating the routine, ClickUp allowed the team to focus on what they do best: innovation, customer engagement, and performance.

Faster response times: no valuable leads lost in the system

No duplication: everyone works from a single source of truth

Smarter insights: AI uncovers patterns, so the team can act before issues become problems

Copywriting: The team uses ClickUp AI to quickly draft and refine social media copy

Smart tagging: AI Custom Fields automatically summarize customer email requests, create a task, and tag a relevant assignee.

Cultural lift: work became lighter, faster, and more collaborative

“Each inquiry is automatically tagged by one of our AI agents, giving us the ability to identify trends, such as a surge in parking queries, and proactively address the underlying issues,” adds Gary.

A future-ready, data-driven marketing org

For a business like British Land, marketing is the part of the machine that looks outward, to customers, to partners, to communities. ClickUp has become not just a platform, but a mindset, one that keeps marketing at the pace of its customers, and ready for whatever’s next.

Emma CollingsGroup Head of Marketing, British Land

"High-performing teams need both physical and digital workspace. ClickUp has become ours, helping us move fast, work better together, and use AI not just for speed, but to inspire, clarify, critique, build, the list goes on...That’s how we refine work insight across the team and create sharper customer and partner material. There is nothing else like it.”

