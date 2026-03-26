One network for the world, one for the work
Neterra keeps data flowing for 90% of the world's largest telecoms across 145+ countries. Nearly 1,000 enterprise customers, 220+ locations in 75+ countries, three consecutive years as Central and Eastern Europe's Best Connectivity Provider (2023–2025). Three decades of building a reputation on one principle: the connection doesn't break.
Internally, the way work moved between teams hadn't kept pace with the network's growth. Projects lived in email threads. Status updates traveled through PowerPoint and Excel. Tasks bounced between Trello, Jira, and Microsoft Teams while documentation sat in SharePoint. Each platform held a fragment of the full picture, and a company growing at Neterra's pace could no longer afford to assemble that picture by hand.