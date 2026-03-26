Customer Story

Neterra unifies global telecom operations across 145+ countries with ClickUp

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70+ engineers

work in one converged workspace

5+ departments

now adopting ClickUp

10 hrs/week reclaimed

from status tracking

Company Overview
Neterra is a global communications service provider with 30 years of experience delivering connectivity, data center, and network management services across 145+ countries. Recognized as the Best Connectivity Provider in Central and Eastern Europe for three consecutive years (2023–2025), Neterra serves 90% of the world's largest telecoms and nearly 1,000 global enterprises from 220+ locations in 75+ countries.

Story Snapshot
Behind Neterra's global infrastructure, internal operations ran on a patchwork of disconnected tools — email, spreadsheets, and siloed task platforms that made visibility and accountability a daily challenge. When the Operations team adopted ClickUp and proved it could serve as a unified workspace for daily tasks and complex cross-team projects alike, other departments followed on their own. Today, Neterra is transforming the way it works from the inside out.

  • Industry: Telecommunications
  • Employees: 150+
  • Use Case: Cross-functional Project management
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In Frame

One network for the world, one for the work


Neterra keeps data flowing for 90% of the world's largest telecoms across 145+ countries. Nearly 1,000 enterprise customers, 220+ locations in 75+ countries, three consecutive years as Central and Eastern Europe's Best Connectivity Provider (2023–2025). Three decades of building a reputation on one principle: the connection doesn't break.

Internally, the way work moved between teams hadn't kept pace with the network's growth. Projects lived in email threads. Status updates traveled through PowerPoint and Excel. Tasks bounced between Trello, Jira, and Microsoft Teams while documentation sat in SharePoint. Each platform held a fragment of the full picture, and a company growing at Neterra's pace could no longer afford to assemble that picture by hand.

 

The Challenge

What a cross-border deployment actually looked like


The Operations team — 70+ engineers coordinating field work, infrastructure projects, and cross-functional handoffs across 75+ countries — felt the cost most directly. Hundreds of tasks were in motion at any given time. Checking on a single cross-border deployment might mean jumping between four or five different platforms: one for task status, another for client communications, a third for documentation, a fourth for the timeline.

As the company's geographic reach expanded, the coordination overhead compounded. Deadlines slipped not from lack of effort but from lack of visibility — the information existed, it just lived in too many places.

 

The Solution

A deliberate proving ground


Neterra didn't rush the transition. The Operations department volunteered to go first, running several months of proof-of-concept testing before any other team was asked to consider the platform. Rather than migrating everything at once, the team moved daily tasks, workflows, and recurring processes into ClickUp step by step — testing different structures, adjusting views, and refining automations at each stage to validate that the setup genuinely simplified task management, visibility, and accountability.

Feedback was shared continuously. The team optimized their spaces and workflows throughout the PoC, ensuring ClickUp could serve as the central platform their work demanded — not just another layer in an already crowded stack.

Ivan Headshot

Ivan IvanovDeputy CTO

"What surprised me most was how quickly we tailored ClickUp to fit our workflows. Task dependencies, custom fields, templates, and automations were already built in — we only needed small adjustments, not a build from scratch."

Within weeks, the shift was visible:

  • Consolidated project views: Initiatives that had been tracked across email chains, spreadsheet tabs, and separate tools became dedicated ClickUp projects — tasks, subtasks, documentation, and technical specs in one workspace. Team leaders could check workloads and project status without scheduling follow-up meetings.

  • Streamlined cross-departmental handoffs: When one team needed support from another — say, Product Development requesting engineering resources from Operations — a task was created directly in ClickUp: scoped, assigned, and deadlined from the start. Bigger initiatives were set up as full projects with dependencies and shared documentation, replacing the email threads that used to delay handoffs.

  • Built-in accountability through automation: The system required engineers to log time before closing any task, ensuring accurate tracking across every project. Cross-team requests were automatically routed into labeled queues — "Outbound tasks" for the requesting team, "External requests" for the executing team — eliminating manual routing errors.

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"Before ClickUp, getting a complete project overview meant manually searching across multiple platforms," Ivan says. "Now team leaders can instantly check workloads and project status without individual follow-ups, giving us full transparency across 70+ people in Operations."

The Impact

From one team's proof to a company-wide standard


As Operations' results became visible — faster project cycles, fewer status meetings, clearer accountability — Marketing, IT, Commercial, and Product Development each started building their own ClickUp implementations, tailored to their specific workflows. That independence proved essential for lasting adoption.

The momentum started at the top and was reinforced from the ground up. "Our CTO drove the initial ClickUp rollout in Operations," Ivan explains. "His positive experience convinced several other C-level managers to adopt it in their departments." But executive sponsorship only carried it so far — end users across the company saw the difference for themselves: clearer task structures, real-time visibility, fewer unnecessary emails and meetings. "They appreciated it immediately," Ivan says. "That kind of pull is something no mandate can replicate."

 

Looking ahead

The platform Neterra is building on


More than five departments now run on ClickUp. None were mandated to adopt it.

What began as one team's carefully managed proof of concept has become Neterra's operational foundation — a unified layer connecting teams, projects, and documentation that were previously siloed across half a dozen platforms. The team is now integrating ClickUp with existing internal systems to deepen cross-departmental coordination, and AI features including ClickUp Brain, are on the roadmap to reduce friction in everyday workflows.

For a company whose product is reliable, always-on connectivity, the standard for internal operations was never going to be anything less than that. ClickUp is where that standard lives now.

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