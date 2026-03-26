Company Overview

Neterra is a global communications service provider with 30 years of experience delivering connectivity, data center, and network management services across 145+ countries. Recognized as the Best Connectivity Provider in Central and Eastern Europe for three consecutive years (2023–2025), Neterra serves 90% of the world's largest telecoms and nearly 1,000 global enterprises from 220+ locations in 75+ countries.

Story Snapshot

Behind Neterra's global infrastructure, internal operations ran on a patchwork of disconnected tools — email, spreadsheets, and siloed task platforms that made visibility and accountability a daily challenge. When the Operations team adopted ClickUp and proved it could serve as a unified workspace for daily tasks and complex cross-team projects alike, other departments followed on their own. Today, Neterra is transforming the way it works from the inside out.