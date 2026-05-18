before ClickUp won across every workflow criterion
From her desk in New York, Kateryna Brik is moving a SOW across the line for one client, pulling a status read on a microsite build for another, and lining up a pitch estimate for a third. Three dev teams, a designer, a marketing lead — all in motion across a 30-plus client portfolio. Different engagements, one workspace, one rhythm she can actually keep.
A year ago, the agency's visibility lived a layer above the actual work. Plus972 ran on Monday.com — clean enough to look at, too shallow to hold three concurrent dev teams, a design pipeline, layered PM, and pre-sale activity in the same view.
Status updates were chased by hand. Handoffs moved through chat. SOWs and change requests collected in their own corners. The team kept the agency on schedule by carrying the system in their heads.
Every space maps to a real business function. Project management, dev, design, BD, awards, team directory — each one self-contained, with a clean portfolio view across the top.
Dashboards surface capacity and blockers in real time, replacing the round of Slack messages that used to pass for status. Claude, connected to ClickUp via MCP, reads the workspace live and turns project state into SOWs, client updates, and pitch estimates. When the Learn Microtia conference deadline hit New York 2026, the work shipped because nothing fell between threads.
Kateryna shares..
"Not a traditional build, but something we've quietly made work really well: using Claude as an intelligent layer on top of ClickUp. ClickUp holds all the structure, and Claude handles the communication and documentation layer on top of it. It's not flashy, but it's the thing I rely on most every single day."
"We spent close to six months evaluating the market before committing. We needed genuinely custom workflows without hitting a ceiling, flexible automation, and custom fields that reflect how a project actually moves. Monday.com couldn't support the depth — ClickUp held up across every criterion."
— Kateryna Brik, Senior Project Manager, Plus972