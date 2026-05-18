A year ago, the agency's visibility lived a layer above the actual work. Plus972 ran on Monday.com — clean enough to look at, too shallow to hold three concurrent dev teams, a design pipeline, layered PM, and pre-sale activity in the same view.

Status updates were chased by hand. Handoffs moved through chat. SOWs and change requests collected in their own corners. The team kept the agency on schedule by carrying the system in their heads.