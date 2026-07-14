RedCube Creative's web, production, and design teams moved from Slack and Monday into one ClickUp workspace, so project status is easier to see, fewer details get dropped, and agency work keeps moving.
Kevin Hemphill | Project Manager, RedCube Creative | Carrollton, Georgia, USA
Until recently, RedCube was doing capable agency work across a stack that never fully connected. Communication lived in Slack, project tracking moved through Monday and then Slack Lists, and Kevin kept chasing the picture together by hand. As more projects piled up, those workarounds slowed down, decisions got lost between tools, and keeping everyone aligned became its own layer of labor.
The work lives together. RedCube uses ClickUp Chat, Lists, Spaces, and Dashboards to run client delivery across production, web, and design in one shared workspace after moving off Slack and Monday. Kevin can see active work at a glance instead of rebuilding status by hand, which means fewer pipeline check-ins, fewer dropped details, and nearly half a day saved each day on project management work. For a marketing agency, that time goes back into delivery.
Q: What’s the thing you’d miss most if ClickUp disappeared tomorrow?
A: "The dashboards, and the fact that I can see all projects at a glance on them" — Kevin Hemphill, Project Manager, RedCube Creative
“ClickUp has been the most feature-rich project management and communication platform at a reasonable price that we have used in our 8 years of existence.”
— Kevin Hemphill, Project Manager, RedCube Creative