ClickUp for Agencies

How RedCube Creative keeps client delivery on track

RedCube Creative's web, production, and design teams moved from Slack and Monday into one ClickUp workspace, so project status is easier to see, fewer details get dropped, and agency work keeps moving.

Kevin Hemphill | Project Manager, RedCube Creative | Carrollton, Georgia, USA

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What changed in the workday

Nearly half a day saved

Project management time reclaimed each day

Two-week transition

Core workflows moved fast

One-glance visibility

Dashboards replace manual tracking

Industry

Marketing agency / multimedia production

Employees

Small team

Use Case

Unified client project management and internal communication

Based in

Carrollton, Georgia, USA

The dashboard replaces the workaround

Kevin Hemphill, RedCube Creative's project manager, no longer has to build a second system just to explain the first. Across photo and video production, web development, and graphic design, the agency's active client work now rolls up into dashboards he can scan in one pass, with project status visible before another check-in has to happen.

Before ClickUp

Until recently, RedCube was doing capable agency work across a stack that never fully connected. Communication lived in Slack, project tracking moved through Monday and then Slack Lists, and Kevin kept chasing the picture together by hand. As more projects piled up, those workarounds slowed down, decisions got lost between tools, and keeping everyone aligned became its own layer of labor.

After ClickUp

The work lives together. RedCube uses ClickUp Chat, Lists, Spaces, and Dashboards to run client delivery across production, web, and design in one shared workspace after moving off Slack and Monday. Kevin can see active work at a glance instead of rebuilding status by hand, which means fewer pipeline check-ins, fewer dropped details, and nearly half a day saved each day on project management work. For a marketing agency, that time goes back into delivery.

Off-Script with ClickUp

Q: What’s the thing you’d miss most if ClickUp disappeared tomorrow?

A: "The dashboards, and the fact that I can see all projects at a glance on them" — Kevin Hemphill, Project Manager, RedCube Creative

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Hear from our ClickUp Ambassador at RedCube Creative

“ClickUp has been the most feature-rich project management and communication platform at a reasonable price that we have used in our 8 years of existence.”

— Kevin Hemphill, Project Manager, RedCube Creative

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About RedCube Creative

RedCube Creative is a multimedia production and design agency based in Carrollton, Georgia. The company offers website design, SEO, video production, digital marketing, photography, graphic design, and studio rentals for clients across the Southeast. Its work centers on helping brands tell clearer stories through design and production.
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