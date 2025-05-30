Customer Story

Tony's Chocolonely unifies global operations with ClickUp

200+ ClickUp users

across global offices.

30+ scattered tools

consolidated into one platform.

3+ teams

adopting the platform.

Company Overview
Tony's Chocolonely is a fast-growing, global chocolate company headquartered in the Netherlands. Tony's is known for its unwavering commitment to fairness and transparency in the cocoa industry, and aims to set a new industry standard and drive impact through ethical production.

Story Snapshot
As Tony’s Chocolonely grew, they needed a collaboration platform that could keep up with their fast-paced growth. That’s where ClickUp came in. With it, they built a central system that supported their deeply held commitment to transparency. It helped teams across different continents work together seamlessly, improve operational efficiency, and fortify their mission to change the chocolate industry.

  • Industry: Food & Beverage
  • Employees: >300
  • Use Case: Company-Wide
The Challenge

Tony's Chocolonely saw rapid growth. They also saw an opportunity for change internally


As Tony's expanded globally, with offices in Amsterdam, New York, London, Hamburg, and a factory in Belgium, work requirements became more complex. Especially when factoring in having teams in the field in both Côte d'ivoire and Ghana, different locations operated like mini-companies with their own workflows.

Within the global workforce, the team relied on a scattered mix of 20 to 40 different tools to get work done, which made collaboration time-consuming.

For a brand rooted in transparency, this fragmented way of working felt out of sync with their values. They needed a unified system that could match their rapid growth while supporting their mission.

Manon de BreeChief of Staff

"Before ClickUp, people would work with different tools. This limited our effectiveness when trying to collaborate with another team that uses another tool,"

The Solution

Turning work management into a sweet success


Tony’s Chocolonely adopted ClickUp over two years ago. They took an organic approach – rather than mandating the switch, they let teams opt in.

In the beginning, it was just getting the people who wanted to go on the platform. Some teams jumped in fully, while others took their time,” said Manon.

But watching their coworkers benefit from having everything in one place was all the push other team members needed. ClickUp usage spread as more and more employees opted in.

To meet the new work requirements due to rapid expansion, ClickUp provided Tony's the structure needed to scale globally without sacrificing the vibrant, creative, and unapologetically outspoken energy that defined Tony's Chocolonely.

ClickUp helped us balance fast-paced work and creativity,” added Manon.

Creative team transformation

The in-house brand team was among the first to fully embrace ClickUp. They moved their entire creative request process into the platform, requiring all internal stakeholders to submit requests through ClickUp Forms. This eliminated email back-and-forth and provided clear visibility into request status.

"You fill out a Form, and they’d prioritize and respond directly in ClickUp. That visibility made a huge difference," said Manon.

formtc

BI team efficiency

The Business Intelligence (BI) team implemented Sprints and backlogs within ClickUp to manage numerous cross-functional data requests. With this approach, everyone could see exactly when their request was scheduled, setting clear expectations for delivery.

"They work with so many requests from all over the company. Now we can all see when your request for BI is actually in which sprint, so you have a better expectation of when you can expect that to be delivered," explained Manon.

Aligning OKRs for teams

Tony's is using ClickUp to set and manage OKRs across departments, linking department goals to company-wide missions. After seeing a successful pilot with positive feedback from the team, they are looking at launching this company-wide later this year.

Better, faster collaboration

ClickUp Chat is also replacing lengthy email chains. Instead of recapping meetings over email, teams are posting updates, creating new tasks, and more, right from ClickUp Chat. The result: those trialing Chat for Tony’s are seeing everyone on the same page.

Visibility zoomed, and follow-ups were faster and more effective.

Shared spaces made working with external vendors easier. Teams now manage projects with vendors and consultants in shared ClickUp spaces, streamlining communication and ensuring consistent progress tracking.

chaattc

The Impact

Tony's Chocolonely turbocharges their mission and impact


Tony's Chocolonely successfully created a more cohesive operational system. With 200+ users now on the platform, ClickUp has become the central hub for their projects across regions.

"It just helps a lot in creating an overview. It's easier and quicker because you can do it immediately in one place instead of going through different systems," Manon observed.

Business functions, including finance, BI, and marketing teams, have adopted ClickUp. Other teams in different countries are gradually moving to ClickUp to meet specific project requirements.

Teams now track action items in ClickUp after leadership meetings instead of using email.

"*We use a List in ClickUp where all the actions are posted afterward instead of report-out emails. This has the advantage that you can now see all historic actions in one go instead of looking back at emails from previous months,&" said Manon.

Transparency isn't just a value at Tony's—it's how they operate at every level of the organization. ClickUp helps them live this value internally by making project status, decisions, and priorities visible to everyone.

Governance, also being a key focus for a company like Tony’s Chocolonely, is a business process the team is excited to move to ClickUp.

Manon de BreeChief of Staff

"We’re looking at streamlining communication from meetings across the business and share it in one centralized platform where people already work. ClickUp is getting us closer to that."

