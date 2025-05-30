Tony's Chocolonely unifies global operations with ClickUp

The Challenge
Tony's Chocolonely saw rapid growth. They also saw an opportunity for change internally
As Tony's expanded globally, with offices in Amsterdam, New York, London, Hamburg, and a factory in Belgium, work requirements became more complex. Especially when factoring in having teams in the field in both Côte d'ivoire and Ghana, different locations operated like mini-companies with their own workflows.
Within the global workforce, the team relied on a scattered mix of 20 to 40 different tools to get work done, which made collaboration time-consuming.
For a brand rooted in transparency, this fragmented way of working felt out of sync with their values. They needed a unified system that could match their rapid growth while supporting their mission.
Manon de BreeChief of Staff
"Before ClickUp, people would work with different tools. This limited our effectiveness when trying to collaborate with another team that uses another tool,"