Until recently, the team chased the day across tasks, docs, Slack messages, notes, and recordings. PMs and designers would spend 30 to 60 minutes turning raw meeting discussions into structured updates, then spend even longer building feature briefs and sprint summaries from scattered fragments.
Engineering leads had to collect inputs by hand and rewrite them into status reports someone else could actually use. The team was doing the work. They were also constantly rebuilding the story around the work.
Now the workspace does more of the assembly. NEXT Ventures uses ClickUp Brain plus a set of focused Super Agents to generate project summaries, shape design briefs, prepare stakeholder updates, and flag blockers across Product, Design, and Engineering.
Meet their Super Agents squad:
In one rollout, the PM Update Agent surfaced a buried dependency between Engineering and Design early enough for the team to adjust the timeline the same day. That matters beyond convenience: it gives a fast-moving fintech team clearer delivery signals before missed context turns into launch risk.
Abdullah shares..
“The most surprising moment was when ClickUp Brain automatically reconstructed a full project context from scattered tasks, comments, and docs, then turned it into a clean stakeholder update without anyone prompting it in detail. It even flagged a dependency delay between two teams that was buried in task threads.”
“ClickUp turned our work from scattered conversations and manual updates into one connected system where context, execution, and communication all live in the same place.”
- Abdullah Mahmud, Product Designer, NEXT Ventures