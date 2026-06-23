Until recently, the team chased the day across tasks, docs, Slack messages, notes, and recordings. PMs and designers would spend 30 to 60 minutes turning raw meeting discussions into structured updates, then spend even longer building feature briefs and sprint summaries from scattered fragments.

Engineering leads had to collect inputs by hand and rewrite them into status reports someone else could actually use. The team was doing the work. They were also constantly rebuilding the story around the work.