ClickUp for Fintech

How NEXT Ventures keeps product work in sync

A product, design, and engineering workflow at NEXT Ventures now runs on ClickUp Brain and focused agents that turn scattered updates into briefs, status reports, and earlier blocker visibility.
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By the numbers

5 focused Super Agents

Purpose-built for summaries, sprint planning, design briefs, stakeholder updates, and triage

Live in 1 day

First usable setup up and running the same day

30 to 60 minutes saved

Time cut from every manual project summary cycle

Industry

Fintech / trading technology

Employees

450+ Employees

Use Case

Product design, sprint planning, stakeholder updates, and delivery visibility

Based in

Dubai, with teams across the UAE, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Cyprus

Where the stitching stopped

At NEXT Ventures, Abdullah Mahmud no longer has to watch a feature rollout disappear into task threads, meeting notes, and side conversations before anyone can explain what is actually happening. As a Product Designer working alongside Product and Engineering, he now sees updates come together inside ClickUp itself. The work still moves fast. The difference is that the context moves with it.

Before ClickUp

Until recently, the team chased the day across tasks, docs, Slack messages, notes, and recordings. PMs and designers would spend 30 to 60 minutes turning raw meeting discussions into structured updates, then spend even longer building feature briefs and sprint summaries from scattered fragments.

Engineering leads had to collect inputs by hand and rewrite them into status reports someone else could actually use. The team was doing the work. They were also constantly rebuilding the story around the work.

After ClickUp

Now the workspace does more of the assembly. NEXT Ventures uses ClickUp Brain plus a set of focused Super Agents to generate project summaries, shape design briefs, prepare stakeholder updates, and flag blockers across Product, Design, and Engineering.

Meet their Super Agents squad:

  • Echo – Handles daily project summaries and auto-generates status updates from tasks and docs.
  • Sprint Assistant – Breaks down sprint goals into actionable tasks and flags blockers from updates.
  • Design Flow Agent – Organizes UX research notes and turns them into structured design briefs.
  • PM Update Agent – Prepares stakeholder-ready project updates from mixed inputs (tasks, comments, docs).
  • Triage Agent – Sorts incoming requests and assigns them to the right team based on context.

In one rollout, the PM Update Agent surfaced a buried dependency between Engineering and Design early enough for the team to adjust the timeline the same day. That matters beyond convenience: it gives a fast-moving fintech team clearer delivery signals before missed context turns into launch risk.

Off-Script with ClickUp

ClickUp

What's the most surprisingly useful thing ClickUp Brain or a Super Agent has done for your team?

Abdullah shares..

“The most surprising moment was when ClickUp Brain automatically reconstructed a full project context from scattered tasks, comments, and docs, then turned it into a clean stakeholder update without anyone prompting it in detail. It even flagged a dependency delay between two teams that was buried in task threads.”

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Hear from our ClickUp Ambassador at NEXT Ventures

“ClickUp turned our work from scattered conversations and manual updates into one connected system where context, execution, and communication all live in the same place.”

- Abdullah Mahmud, Product Designer, NEXT Ventures

Abdullah Mahmud

About NEXT Ventures

NEXT Ventures is a fintech company focused on global trading, with products including FundedNext and FNmarkets. The company operates across multiple countries, with public site references to teams in Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Dhaka, Colombo, and Limassol. Its work sits at the intersection of trading technology, product experience, and operational speed — the kind of environment where fast handoffs and clean visibility matter.
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