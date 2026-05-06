Until recently, the same bug ticket would have started with a 20-minute read. QA dug through the entire thread to identify what had been tested, what was still under investigation, and which comments mattered. Developers ran the same exercise before any fix, duplicating the effort.

On messy bugs — long threads, conflicting updates, scattered logs — important details slipped through. The team wasn't disorganized; they were paying the slow tax of context-gathering that any QA-heavy operation pays when threads are the system of record. For a company whose product is checkout, that tax compounded.