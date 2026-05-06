A bug lands in checkout, and Lucas Roldam, QA at Greenn in Maringá, opens the task. The thread is long: dev comments, QA notes, conflicting updates, scattered logs. He runs ClickUp Brain. In seconds, the gist is in front of him — what's been tested, what's still pending, what the real issue actually is. He responds and moves the ticket forward. The reading is already done.
Until recently, the same bug ticket would have started with a 20-minute read. QA dug through the entire thread to identify what had been tested, what was still under investigation, and which comments mattered. Developers ran the same exercise before any fix, duplicating the effort.
On messy bugs — long threads, conflicting updates, scattered logs — important details slipped through. The team wasn't disorganized; they were paying the slow tax of context-gathering that any QA-heavy operation pays when threads are the system of record. For a company whose product is checkout, that tax compounded.
ClickUp Brain reads the bug first. QA opens the task, runs a summary, and gets the current state in seconds: what's validated, what's pending, what the real issue is, even on messy threads with conflicting updates. The team has built three agents on top of it — a Bug Summary Agent for QA and devs, a Context Agent that surfaces current status, and a Support Triage Agent that organizes incoming issues before escalation.
Setup was Day 1. The first useful summary came before anyone fine-tuned anything.
One bug task had scattered logs, conflicting comments, and updates pulling in opposite directions — and Brain still got the real issue right. It didn't just shorten the content. It actually highlighted what mattered and what we'd already validated. That's the moment we realized it's not just a summary tool — it genuinely understands the context.
— Lucas Roldam, QA, Greenn
"Without ClickUp, I would have spent 20+ minutes going through the whole thread, with a higher chance of missing something important. With ClickUp Brain, I get the full picture in seconds — and we move."
— Lucas Roldam, QA, Greenn