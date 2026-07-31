ClickUp for Marketing Agencies

How every employee gets 2.5 hours back a day at Reboot Online

Reboot Online, a fully remote London marketing agency on a four-day week, moved its whole operation into one ClickUp workspace and built five Super Agents mapped to its org chart. Managing Director Zoë Blogg uses ClickUp Brain and those agents to qualify leads, chase SLAs, and summarize the week, giving each employee about 2.5 hours back a day.

Industry: Digital marketing agency | Employees : 60+ | Use case: Unified agency operations, AI-assisted sales, and delivery management

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Hear from our ClickUp Ambassador at Reboot Online

"We built AI teammates around our actual org chart,

and they save the team around 2.5 hours a day, almost 2,400 hours a month. That's roughly 18 people's worth of time our specialists now spend on judgment and client work instead of admin."

— Zoë Blogg, Managing Director, Reboot Online

Zoe Blogg
AT A GLANCE

How Reboot Online, a fully remote team, freed up 2400 extra capacity each month

Reboot runs SEO, content, digital PR, and dev for clients from a fully remote, four-day-week base. Its teams live in one ClickUp workspace where custom fields, automations, and five Super Agents carry the repetitive load. AI now scores leads, chases account updates, and summarizes the week, so a 60-person agency operates with the headroom of a much larger one, without adding headcount.

~2,400 hours

Extra capacity created each month (~18 full-time roles)

2.5 hours

Given back to every employee, every working day

37% → 94%

Daily ClickUp usage across the agency

Before ClickUp : Everything ran on someone remembering

A year ago, Reboot's work held together on effort. Every meeting needed an assigned notetaker who wrote up and passed round the notes afterward. Outbound staff spent their days collecting data and building contact lists before anyone could apply judgment. HR answers lived in documents people had to dig through.

And Zoë kept delivery honest by checking every account's end-of-week update on a manual rota, then nudging whoever had missed one. Capable people, ambitious output, too many hours lost to collection and chasing.

After ClickUp : AI teammates qualify, chase, and summarize

Now Reboot runs on one ClickUp workspace with five Super Agents mapped to its org chart. Quinn scores leads, Charlie tracks competitors, and Peter Pitch preps the war room against sales notes, lifting the pitch win rate 8%.

A Brain skill finds missing account updates and chases the owner, so Zoë works blockers instead of bookkeeping. Monday meetings went async with a Brain summary, new hires self-serve SOPs from day one, and the team estimates about 2.5 hours saved each per working day. Daily usage climbed from 37% to 94%.

Off-Script with ClickUp

Q: What's the most surprisingly useful thing ClickUp Brain or a Super Agent has done for your team?

A: "We realised Brain is linked to multiple LLM models and we could just toggle between them. That was the nudge that got us to delete our company ChatGPT account."

— Zoë Blogg, Managing Director, Reboot Online

About Reboot Online

Reboot Online is a digital marketing agency headquartered in London, United Kingdom, serving clients across SEO, content marketing, digital PR, data, and web development. The agency is fully remote, works a four-day week, and runs a team of around 60 people. Since 2023 it has grown from ClickUp's Free plan to Enterprise, building its operations, AI teammates, and client delivery on the platform.
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