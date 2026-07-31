A year ago, Reboot's work held together on effort. Every meeting needed an assigned notetaker who wrote up and passed round the notes afterward. Outbound staff spent their days collecting data and building contact lists before anyone could apply judgment. HR answers lived in documents people had to dig through.

And Zoë kept delivery honest by checking every account's end-of-week update on a manual rota, then nudging whoever had missed one. Capable people, ambitious output, too many hours lost to collection and chasing.