Reboot Online, a fully remote London marketing agency on a four-day week, moved its whole operation into one ClickUp workspace and built five Super Agents mapped to its org chart. Managing Director Zoë Blogg uses ClickUp Brain and those agents to qualify leads, chase SLAs, and summarize the week, giving each employee about 2.5 hours back a day.
Industry: Digital marketing agency | Employees : 60+ | Use case: Unified agency operations, AI-assisted sales, and delivery management
and they save the team around 2.5 hours a day, almost 2,400 hours a month. That's roughly 18 people's worth of time our specialists now spend on judgment and client work instead of admin."
— Zoë Blogg, Managing Director, Reboot Online
A year ago, Reboot's work held together on effort. Every meeting needed an assigned notetaker who wrote up and passed round the notes afterward. Outbound staff spent their days collecting data and building contact lists before anyone could apply judgment. HR answers lived in documents people had to dig through.
And Zoë kept delivery honest by checking every account's end-of-week update on a manual rota, then nudging whoever had missed one. Capable people, ambitious output, too many hours lost to collection and chasing.
Now Reboot runs on one ClickUp workspace with five Super Agents mapped to its org chart. Quinn scores leads, Charlie tracks competitors, and Peter Pitch preps the war room against sales notes, lifting the pitch win rate 8%.
A Brain skill finds missing account updates and chases the owner, so Zoë works blockers instead of bookkeeping. Monday meetings went async with a Brain summary, new hires self-serve SOPs from day one, and the team estimates about 2.5 hours saved each per working day. Daily usage climbed from 37% to 94%.
A: "We realised Brain is linked to multiple LLM models and we could just toggle between them. That was the nudge that got us to delete our company ChatGPT account."
— Zoë Blogg, Managing Director, Reboot Online