Madbrains Technologies LLP — "the Mad Brains," a UX and software studio in Abohar, India — runs QA, development, and project management in one ClickUp workspace. QA lead Jaspinder Singh uses ClickUp Brain and a custom QA Super Agent to turn requirement PDFs into 60–70 structured tasks in minutes and to turn raw QA logs into executive dashboards.
Industry: IT services & digital product development | Employees : 11-50 | Use case: Unified QA, development, and project delivery
Now I hand the requirement document to ClickUp Brain and get 60–70 structured tasks in 10–15 minutes, so I spend my time testing instead of typing."
— Jaspinder Singh, Project Coordinator Cum QA Lead, Madbrains Technologies LLP
A year ago, every project opened the same way. Jaspinder read each requirements document end to end, then hand-built dozens of tasks before a single test could run — a day of work, sometimes two, on a large brief. QA checklists and testing docs were written from scratch.
Bugs from a site review sat in a spreadsheet that tracked fine but never presented well. The team was more than capable; the setup just kept spending their best hours on data entry.
Now the busywork runs on ClickUp. Jaspinder feeds a requirement document into ClickUp Brain or his QA Super Agent and gets 60–70 structured tasks back in 10–15 minutes. Checklists and documentation generate in a fraction of the old time. When leadership wants a quality read, Brain turns a raw QA spreadsheet into an executive dashboard with KPIs, charts, and trends. QA, development, and project management share one workspace, so handoffs stay clean and progress stays visible. The reclaimed hours go straight back into testing the product before it ships.
A: "The biggest surprise was how well ClickUp Brain could turn a simple report into a structured executive dashboard with real insight. It wasn't just generating text — it produced work-ready outputs that needed very little editing before I shared them internally."
— Jaspinder Singh, Project Coordinator Cum QA Lead, Madbrains Technologies LLP