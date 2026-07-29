ClickUp for Software Teams

How MadBrains' QA Lead Turned Day-Long Setup Into a 15-Minute Job

Madbrains Technologies LLP — "the Mad Brains," a UX and software studio in Abohar, India — runs QA, development, and project management in one ClickUp workspace. QA lead Jaspinder Singh uses ClickUp Brain and a custom QA Super Agent to turn requirement PDFs into 60–70 structured tasks in minutes and to turn raw QA logs into executive dashboards.

Industry: IT services & digital product development | Employees : 11-50 | Use case: Unified QA, development, and project delivery

Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
Madbrains
Hear from our ClickUp Ambassador at Madbrains Technologies

"Breaking a new project into tasks used to take me a full day, sometimes two.

Now I hand the requirement document to ClickUp Brain and get 60–70 structured tasks in 10–15 minutes, so I spend my time testing instead of typing."

— Jaspinder Singh, Project Coordinator Cum QA Lead, Madbrains Technologies LLP

Jaspinder
AT A GLANCE

The requirement doc that no longer eats a day

A requirements PDF lands with Jaspinder Singh, and the project is still just words on a page. In Abohar, the QA lead at the Mad Brains drops the file into his ClickUp Super Agent and watches it come back as roughly 60 structured tasks — the breakdown that once cost him a full day. He skims the list, adjusts a few lines, and moves to the work he actually signed up for: testing the product and keeping QA, dev, and PM pointed the same way.

60–70 tasks

auto-built from one requirement doc

10–15 minutes

from requirement doc to running tasks

3 teams

QA, development, and PM in one workspace

Before ClickUp : The blank-page grind and spreadsheet reports

A year ago, every project opened the same way. Jaspinder read each requirements document end to end, then hand-built dozens of tasks before a single test could run — a day of work, sometimes two, on a large brief. QA checklists and testing docs were written from scratch.

Bugs from a site review sat in a spreadsheet that tracked fine but never presented well. The team was more than capable; the setup just kept spending their best hours on data entry.

After ClickUp : AI drafts the tasks, Brain builds the dashboard

Now the busywork runs on ClickUp. Jaspinder feeds a requirement document into ClickUp Brain or his QA Super Agent and gets 60–70 structured tasks back in 10–15 minutes. Checklists and documentation generate in a fraction of the old time. When leadership wants a quality read, Brain turns a raw QA spreadsheet into an executive dashboard with KPIs, charts, and trends. QA, development, and project management share one workspace, so handoffs stay clean and progress stays visible. The reclaimed hours go straight back into testing the product before it ships.

Off-Script with ClickUp

Q: What's the most surprisingly useful thing ClickUp Brain or a Super Agent has done for your team?

A: "The biggest surprise was how well ClickUp Brain could turn a simple report into a structured executive dashboard with real insight. It wasn't just generating text — it produced work-ready outputs that needed very little editing before I shared them internally."

— Jaspinder Singh, Project Coordinator Cum QA Lead, Madbrains Technologies LLP

About Madbrains Technologies

Madbrains Technologies LLP, known as the Mad Brains, is an IT services and digital product studio founded in 2018 and based in Abohar, Punjab, India. The team of roughly 11–50 specializes in conversion-focused UX, UI/UX design, e-commerce, and custom software development. Its work spans well-known brands including Tanishq, Kotak Life, and BBQ Nation. Today QA, development, and project management run day to day on ClickUp.
Madbrains

Explore More

More ClickUp customer stories

Real teams, real results. See how organizations of every size get work done in ClickUp.
See More

ClickUp Brain

AI built into your workspace to write, summarize, and answer questions about your work.
Read more

ClickUp Dashboards

Custom, real-time views of progress, workload, and performance in one place.
Read More

ClickUp Automations

100+ no-code automations that handle routine updates and handoffs for you.
Get started
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT