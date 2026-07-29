Madbrains Technologies LLP — "the Mad Brains," a UX and software studio in Abohar, India — runs QA, development, and project management in one ClickUp workspace. QA lead Jaspinder Singh uses ClickUp Brain and a custom QA Super Agent to turn requirement PDFs into 60–70 structured tasks in minutes and to turn raw QA logs into executive dashboards.

Industry: IT services & digital product development | Employees : 11-50 | Use case: Unified QA, development, and project delivery